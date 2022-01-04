VALLEY BRIEFS: Garcia to head Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee

SACRAMENTO
Garcia to head Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is the new chair of the California Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) made the appointment on Monday.
“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as Chair for the Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy,” said Garcia, whose district includes Imperial County. “The legislative review and oversight conducted by this committee comes at a consequential time for California as we strive to achieve our groundbreaking renewable energy goals, improve grid reliability, and ensure access and affordability of essential utilities for communities. We are fully committed to taking on this new role and applying our vision and equity lens to addressing our state’s current and future utility and energy needs.”
The primary jurisdictions of the Committee on Utilities and Energy are California Energy Commission; California Independent System Operator; California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC); CPUC oversight and reform; electric generation: biogas, biomass, coal, geothermal, hydroelectric, natural gas, nuclear, renewables, solar and wind; electric grid; energy efficiency, energy conservation and demand response; energy service providers; natural gas; power plant siting; railroads; supplier diversity related to CPUC regulated energy, water and railroad; utility rates: electric, gas, water and vessels, and water utilities.
Prior to this appointment, Garcia served as chair of the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife.
OCOTILLO
Agents rescue 3 in mountains
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three undocumented migrants in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo Wednesday evening, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The release said dispatch received a call about 8:05 p.m. from California Highway Patrol reporting three persons lost in the mountains. Agents were given GPS coordinates of the group’s last known location.
Agents in the area responded with the help of El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) to conduct a search. They located the three lost men one mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border about 11:25 p.m.
After a wellness check indicated no medical assistance was needed, agents determined the three Mexican nationals were in the United States illegally and took them into custody.
The release said they were moved to a nearby CBP vehicle and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
–Tom Bodus
