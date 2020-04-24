Valley Briefs: Man arrested for alleged lewd acts

BRAWLEY
Man arrested for alleged lewd acts
A 25-year-old Brawley man was arrested Wednesday for alleged lewd acts with a minor, the Brawley Police Department announced.
Joaquin Alvarado Diaz was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Westmorland by Homeland Security Investigations agents.
Diaz was booked into county jail on a $500,000 bail on suspicion of sodomy with a victim under 10 years old, oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old; forcible lewd acts with a child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, BPD and the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by HSI, concluded a criminal child sex abuse investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Diaz, a current resident of Brawley.
The alleged sexual abuse took place over several years, a BPD news release stated.
Diaz was taken into custody without incident and booked into county jail.
EL CENTRO
Auto loan business burglarized
An auto loan business in the 1000 block of North Imperial Avenue was reportedly broken into, county scanner traffic stated.
The business notified El Centro Police Department of the incident on Thursday morning. The burglar reportedly entered the business through a smashed window on the east side of the building.
The burglar reportedly stole a black 5-by-7 ViewSonic computer monitor and a Wells Fargo bag containing $446.04.
ECPD officers responded to the scene on Thursday morning to file a crime report. No suspects were found at the scene upon police arrival, ECPD call logs stated.
Customer’s wallet stolen
Someone reportedly stole the wallet of a shopper at ALDI on North Imperial Avenue, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The shopper reportedly left the wallet inside the cart while inside the store. The thief then reportedly came and stole the wallet from the cart.
The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license and car keys. The victim notified ECPD of the incident at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.
The thief was described as a heavy set Hispanic male adult who was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a black face mask.
Mailbox reportedly vandalized
Someone reportedly vandalized a black metal mailbox that was in front of a business in the 500 block of Main Street, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The mailbox was broken off a metal bracket, which was bolted to the concrete outside the storefront.
The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. The business notified ECPD of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
SEELEY
Rental home burglarized
A rental home on San Diego Avenue was reportedly broken into, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The burglary was believed to have occurred sometime between last week and Wednesday afternoon. The owner notified ICSO of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Small miscellaneous items were reportedly stolen from inside the residence. The thieves reportedly left behind drug paraphernalia and vehicle registration papers.
NILAND
Home reported burglarized
A home on International Boulevard was reportedly broken into, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The burglary was believed to have occurred on a past date. The owner notified ICSO at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after arriving to the home and noticing that the back window to the home was broken out.
Reported stolen from the home were five firearms. Deputies responded shortly after to the scene to file a crime report.
SALTON CITY
BP sees spike in tractor-trailer smuggling trend
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents notified the public on Thursday about a disturbing trend of smugglers attempting to use tractor-trailers to smuggle people.
On Monday night, agents stopped the fourth attempt of this type over the last four months.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. when agents were conducting surveillance on a white 2012 International ProStar tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Highway 86.
Subsequently, agents followed the tractor-trailer as it approached the immigration checkpoint on Highway 86.
During inspection, agents conducted an immigration check on the driver. A canine detection team alerted to the cab area of the truck.
Agents referred the tractor-trailer aside for further inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, agents observed three people jump out of the truck cab, attempting to flee.
Agents quickly detained the three people: Two adult males and one unaccompanied female juvenile, who were determined to be undocumented immigrants.
The male driver, a 36-year-old Mexican national, and the three undocumented immigrants from Mexico were placed under arrest.
All four subjects were repatriated back to their country of origin.
“The increase in tractor-trailer smuggling continues to illustrate the total disregard that smuggling organizations have for the well-being of the people they are smuggling,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said. “Our agents will continue to work tirelessly in protecting the safety and security of all human life.”
In March, El Centro Sector agents discovered 42 smuggled immigrants dangerously packed inside of a utility trailer near the border in Calexico.
Additionally, there were two similar smuggling events that occurred in January and February of this year.
Since the start of this calendar year, El Centro Sector agents have removed 86 undocumented immigrants from potentially life threatening human smuggling situations, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
