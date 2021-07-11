VALLEY BRIEFS: Man dies after fainting

CALEXICO
Man dies after fainting
A man on Friday afternoon died after he reportedly fainted, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
About 1:54 p.m., the Calexico Fire Department received a call for medical aid for someone who fainted at 353 E. First St., a building in downtown Calexico.
Firefighters arrived and the man on the east side of the building. He was declared dead at 2:04 p.m., county scanner traffic stated.
About 2:30 p.m., a Calexico Police officer at the scene contacted a deputy coroner.
The coroner was dispatched at 3:10 p.m. and completed his on-scene investigation by 4:42 p.m.
The dead man’s identity was not immediately available.
In an attempt to identify the man, a CPD officer at the scene asked a dispatcher to check for a photo of a 54-year-old man with the initials J.G., although it wasn’t confirmed this was the victim.
BRAWLEY
City outsources tree-trimming services
The city of Brawley has entered a service agreement for citywide tree maintenance services.
The Brawley City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the contract with West Coast Arborist Inc., a professional tree maintenance company that provides service throughout California and Arizona.
“This contract will assist in ensuring the city’s trees are maintained in a healthy and structurally safe condition, while also providing an aesthetically pleasing living and healthy environment for the community,” a council agenda report stated.
The $20,790 contract is for one year, with an option to renew in one-year increments up to a total of three years.
This contract provides for annual tree trimming for up to approximately 200 trees.
Final pricing shall depend on the size of the pruned trees based on locations, as determined by the city in conjunction with West Coast.
However, the total may not exceed $20,790 for the first year, the agenda report reads.
“With respect to the dollar amount, I think what they’re offering is incredible service,” Councilman George A. Nava said. “Not to say that our staff can’t do some work, but maintaining the tree levels here is very challenging. We are challenged enough with landscaping.”
“Typically, I’m not a fan of outsourcing, but I did see the need,” Councilman Ramon Castro added. “We don’t want to be reactionary.”
City Manager Tyler Salcido explained that this effort will support the existing operations, as the city maintains approximately 1,512 trees throughout the city.
Citywide tree trimming is currently completed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Due to limited human resources and the need for specialized equipment and expertise, city staff recommended the service agreement to the council.
Salcido also noted that there is potentially some savings, as the Parks and Rec Department has to rent equipment when it does trim trees.
The city paid for the contract with a $24,331 surplus in its general fund reserves for fiscal year 2021-22.
Salcido noted that this contract would reduce that amount down to about $3,500.
“But I do think it’s a much-needed service,” he said. “And I think the benefits are going to be very visible.”
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
