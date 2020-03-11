Valley Briefs: Man found hidden in car

CALEXICO
Customs and Border Protection officers at the downtown port of entry on Monday found a man concealed inside the rear seat of a car, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
An 18-year-old woman driving a black Mitsubishi arrived at the port of entry about 1:10 a.m. The car and driver were referred to secondary inspection.
There, a CBP canine team screened the vehicle, and the detector dog alerted positive to the vehicle’s rear seat.
CBP officers searched the rear seat and reportedly9 discovered a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen hidden within a non-factory compartment.
Officers extracted the man from the compartment and escorted him into a secure area for further processing.
CBP officers took the driver, a U.S. citizen, into custody and later transported her to the Imperial County Jail to await criminal proceedings.
Drowning woman rescued by BP agents
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman in peril from the All-American Canal late Thursday, a Customs and Border Protection news release issued Monday stated.
The incident occurred approximately 10 p.m., when agents assigned to patrol eight miles west of the Calexico port of entry heard loud screams calling for help coming from the All-American Canal.
Agents responded to that area and spotted three people in the water.
One of them, a woman, was in distress and struggling to swim to the canal bank.
Agents promptly deployed a water flotation rescue disk to assist her.
Agents successfully pulled the woman to safety using the rescue disk. The other two people were able to make it to the canal bank on their own.
Agents assessed all three individuals and determined no further immediate medical attention was needed.
The people were arrested and transported to the El Centro station to confirm their identity and evaluate their criminal and immigration history.
The rescued woman is a 22-year-old Mexican national, and her two male companions, a 24-year-old and a 29-year-old, are also Mexican nationals.
The three were removed from the United States and repatriated back to Mexico after being charged for illegally entering the United States without inspection, the news release stated.
Man arrested for stolen auto
A 35-year-old Calexico man was arrested Monday night for alleged stolen auto, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Juan Carpena was taken into custody at 11:50 p.m. at an undisclosed port of entry in Calexico by El Centro police officers and booked into county jail on a $5,000 bail on suspicion of stolen auto and possession of burglary tools.
WINTERHAVEN
Man arrested on DUI charges
A 36-year-old Yuma man was arrested Friday on charges related to driving under the influence, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Jovany Ramirez was taken into custody at 10:24 p.m. on Interstate 8, south of the All-American Canal, by California Highway Patrol officers and booked into county jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of felony drunk driving and DUI causing bodily injury.
BRAWLEY
Man arrested for multiple offenses
A 19-year-old Brawley man was arrested Monday for multiple alleged offenses, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Francisco Espinoza was taken into custody at 10:47 p.m. by Brawley police officers and booked into county jail on $10,000 bail on suspicion of shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, being a minor in possession of alcohol and receiving known stolen property.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
CALEXICO
Arts Council to honor Sergio Gaytan
The late artist Sergio Gaytan will have his name added to the Distinguished Artist Wall at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center on Thursday and his artwork exhibited the following week.
Gaytan, fondly remembered as “Queco” and “Checo” by many, was a passionate man who lived for art. He was particularly passionate about drawing and painting in its many forms since he was child. He passed away on Nov. 3.
Gaytan was born in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 13, 1958. He attended elementary school where he continued developing his art potential, especially his drawing, according to a press release from the city of Calexico.
The family immigrated to Brawley, where he attended high school. He continued to develop his artistic skills at the Art Instruction Institute through correspondence in 1977.
After high school, he attended Imperial Valley College where he received his Associates of Arts degree in 1981. Subsequently, he continued his education at San Diego State University–Imperial Valley, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985. He then married Ignacia Davila.
Gaytan was a member of the Calexico Arts Commission, where he was responsible for coordinating international art exhibits at the Arts Center with many artists from both sides of the border, San Diego and Los Angeles.
His artwork will be on exhibition from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.
—Julio Morales, jmorales@ivpressonline.com
