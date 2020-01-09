Valley Briefs: Severe damage closes Holt Road

Holt Road, from Harris to Boyd roads near Holtville, was closed Wednesday morning after it was discovered severe damage had been done to the road, county Department of Public Works announced. The damage was apparently done by a piece of farm or construction equipment. Public Works staff will be working with law enforcement to determine if this was a criminal act. County crews responded to the scene to begin repairs to get the roadway opened. ICDPW advised drivers to drive safely and be aware of temporary traffic control signage in the area. COURTESY PHOTO ICDPW