Valley Briefs: Severe damage closes Holt Road

CALEXICO
Man arrested for smuggling meth
An 18-year-old Mexicali man was arrested Tuesday at the east port of entry after more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine was reportedly found in the vehicle he was traveling in.
Christian J. Flores was taken into custody at 6 p.m. by Homeland Security Investigations agents and booked into county jail without bail on suspicion of unlawful importation of a controlled substance, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
According to a federal court complaint, Flores and his vehicle, a 2001 Ford Explorer, were referred to secondary inspection as he applied for entry after a Customs and Border Protection officer determined the vehicle had no valid registration.
In secondary inspection, a human-narcotics detection dog alerted to the spare tire beneath the vehicle.
Upon further inspection of the tire, 15 packages, which had a combined weight of 31.31 pounds and field-tested positive for meth, were recovered.
In the court complaint, Flores stated he would be paid $500 upon delivering the vehicle to the 7-Eleven in Calipatria.
EL CENTRO
Inmate arrested for drug possession
An inmate at Imperial County Jail was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possession of drugs while being processed through the jail Tuesday night.
Alfredo G. Velarde, 50, of El Centro, was taken into custody at 10 p.m. by jail staff and booked on $20,000 bail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Velarde was initially booked into county jail in July 2016.
Woman arrested for trespassing
A 52-year-old El Centro transient was arrested at ampm on Main Street for trespassing, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a reporting party at the convenience store notified 911 of the transient, who refused to leave the store and was possibly under the influence.
An El Centro police officer responded to the store, field-investigated the woman and showed her out.
About 3:30 a.m., the same reporting party recalled 911 and said the woman was back in the store refusing to leave.
The woman was subsequently taken into custody at 3:42 a.m. and booked into county jail on $500 bail on suspicion of trespassing.
Wendy’s grand opening Saturday
The public is invited to attend a grand opening event celebrating the opening of the new Wendy’s location, 2290 N. Imperial Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This new location replace the location at 740 N. Imperial (1.5 miles away).
The grand opening event will feature giveaways, games and a prize wheel. All customers will receive one free small frosty all day Saturday with any purchase, a press release from WKS Restaurant Group stated.
OCOTILLO
Man arrested for felony DUI
A 59-year-old Norco man was arrested Tuesday for alleged felony DUI, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Raul Renteria was taken into custody at 6:57 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 in Ocotillo by California Highway Patrol officers and booked into county jail on a $50,000 bail on suspicion of felony drunk driving and violation of a court order.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
Mardi Gras king and queen announced
Jesus Joaquin “Jack” Terrazas and Frances Armenta Terrazas will be holding court as the 2020 El Centro Mardi Gras king and queen, the city announced Wednesday.
The Mardi Gras Royalty represent “Pro Bono Publico” and embody the commitment to serve the community of El Centro, the city explained in a release.
Jack Terrazas began his career in the public service when he was appointed to the City of El Centro’s Planning Commission in 1989. He was elected to the El Centro City Council in 1991, where he served as El Centro mayor for three terms and later was elected to the Imperial County District 2 Supervisor in 2008. He continues to serve the El Centro community by being part of the Imperial Valley Housing Board of Trustees.
Frances Terrazas has worked more than 20 years in the public sector with the state of California and the California Public Education System. She has worked for the Brawley Union High School District as a School Psychologist and Director of Special Education. She has served her community by being part of the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees and volunteering to help the El Centro community.
The El Centro Mardi Gras festivities will kick off on Jan. 16 with the king and queen coronation. They’ll conclude with the El Centro Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Mardi Gras fundraiser “Bal” on Feb. 21 and the annual Mardi Gras Parade and Street Festival on Feb. 22.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
