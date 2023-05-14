BRAWLEY – Mother’s Day is a time to give thanks to our maternal figures, in all their different varieties, for the sacrifices they made to care for us.
One such mother, 78-year-old Olga Salgado. Salgado has spent her entire life caring for children, making one of Imperial Valley’s type of “every-mothers,” her family said of her.
Salgado’s family didn’t have much growing up, Salgado said in an interview on May 12, so as the eldest of eight siblings she spent much of her childhood helping care for her younger siblings, instilling in her the importance of family from a very young age.
After graduating Brawley High School, Salgado said she took a job with Dr. Foster in El Centro as a typist, but soon became a nurse assistant, helping the doctor deliver babies in his clinic 60 years ago.
“I didn’t know anything but they needed help, so they put me in the back and I helped the doctor,” Salgado said.
Salgado remained in the medical field for the rest of her working life, dreaming that she would be able to go back to school to be formally educated. That was not meant to be, however, as she put her own dreams aside to focus on her two children, and eventually her grandchildren.
Salgado has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild altogether, but when her daughter had her four children, Salgado realized her daughter needed help. Salgado made the choice once again to put her family before herself, leaving her job to help provide childcare for her daughter.
“When I quit work I thought, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ but really, I did. I really did,” Salgado said, “because the grandchildren give you that other love of love. That is so different, and you know eventually they do go home,” Salgado said with a laugh.
Salgado’s sacrifice proved not to be in vain however, as her grandchildren have gone on to succeed in a variety of ways.
Like most mothers, pride shined through Salgado’s voice as she readily and happily spoke of her grandchildren who have now all grown up and begun their careers, with some still in Imperial Valley, and others as far away as Oregon and Montana.
Salgado has two grandchildren in the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, she continued, one as a deputy and another as a dispatcher. She also has a grandchild who getting ready to graduate to become a nurse, and yet another working at Calipatria State Prison along with her daughter.
“If you don’t have that love and communication among family members it can be a broken chain … even if you don’t get to see your grandkids that often you have to have that connection and that love to continue with your your life,” Salgado said.
