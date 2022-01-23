Valley's DeColosio excited to be part of new Latinx TV drama

When Imperial Valley residents tune in Monday evening to the premiere showing of the new drama, “Promised Land,” they may spot a familiar face in the cast.
That would be E. Ambriz DeColosio, the son of migrant field workers who was raised in Brawley and went on to forge an acting career. He plays the recurring role of vineyard foreman Gonzo in ABC’s new television that stars a primarily Latin cast in a Latinx-centered story.
"Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval and Bellamy Young as Margret Honeycroft.
The new show premieres locally at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC Channel 5. It also will stream on Hulu.
Besides the appearance of a native son, “Promised Land” would be of interest for the Imperial Valley community for several reasons, according to a press release. “Obviously, the Latino representation, which is in short supply on television, would be one. However, it also deals with the stories about immigration and chasing the American Dream as a migrant worker. Several of the lead characters come to this country as immigrants and find their way to success.”
The press release continues: “With a mostly Latinx ensemble of characters, ‘Promised Land’ touches on themes that other shows can’t do as eloquently. Immigration is a big one, as are trafficking, racism and addiction. The show also features a non-stereotypical gay character in the form of the eldest Sandoval son, Antonio, played by Tonatiuh. Adding to the drama of the family dynamic is the fact that they’re also blended, with two children from Joe’s first marriage and two from Lettie’s, with one teenager from their own union.”
The show contrasts recent young immigrants’ experiences with the multigenerational Sandoval family, owners of one of the largest wineries in California, the fictional Heritage House.
“Promised Land” starts with an illegal border crossing as two young sisters hike through the desert. They declare they want to be a teacher and nurse, something they apparently can’t accomplish in Mexico even with their fair skin. In short order, they scale a border wall, undeterred by the barbed wire. With the help of a friendly fellow immigrant, they escape border patrol and continue on.
And so the story begins.
Ambriz DeColosio saw acting as a way to honor his father. “As a child watching movies and television was the way I connected with my father. It was his way to escape after a 12- to 16-hour day in the fields. So I think acting called to me as a way to honor him. Like most sons, we want to make our dads proud and I figured if he saw me on a show or movie, that would be the most proud I could make him. However, I had no idea how to accomplish that at that time.”
As it turned out, his career on the stage began early in life. As a child, he got his first part in a church play. His second part was years later in the Barbara Worth annual three-act play.
He has participated in the IV Film Festival. He represented the movie “Blindspotting” and won “Best Actor” for his film “Mi Tierra” as well as Best Picture for the same film at the festival. He also volunteered his time on Roy Dorante’s fundraising film project, for Dr. Tien Vo’s COVID relief work. While attending college as a hospitality major, Ambriz DeColosio got involved in a local community theater and learned that theater could be a major. Circumstances led him to Sacramento, where he graduated with a theater degree. He then took a job in Oakland in a theatrical program that toured schools. From there he got an agent in Los Angeles and landed his first role several years ago in a TV show called “Prison Break.” Since then, he got into the acting union and appeared in such productions as “San Andreas” in 2015, “Cars3” in 2017 and “Blindspotting” in 2018 in minor roles.
But opportunities for larger roles have been limited, Ambriz DeColosio acknowledged. “The harsh reality is that Latino roles are less prevalent. They don’t write many leading roles for Latinos. I’m still looking for my big break.”
And so he is pleased to be a part of “Promised Land.” “I think my family is excited about seeing it,” he said, adding that his mother and other family members still live in Imperial Valley.
His character isn’t a regular but has an integral role in the drama, Ambriz DeColosio said. “This is the most screen time I’ve had. To be a part of the regular life of a TV show … it’s a blessing to be part of it.”
And he’s hopeful his character’s role will grow. “In upcoming episodes, I’m seeing my character developing,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Ambriz DeColosio described “Promised Land” as a “Dallas-type drama,” but it’s one he hopes will resonate with the message to the disenfranchised that they can achieve the American dream with hard work and perseverance.
“I hope the (Imperial) Valley will tune in and watch the show,” he said. But he also sees the program carrying a message to a much broader audience across the United States. “The rest of the country will get to see Latinos in a more positive way. This show is primarily Latinos. It’s based on Latinos … immigrants who did good. The lead character was an immigrant who now is a rich, successful winery owner.”
