EL CENTRO -- A collision between two vehicles at an intersection here early Tuesday caused one of them to overturn and strike utility structures on a sidewalk, El Centro police dispatcher’s logs state.
One passenger was taken by ambulance to El Centro Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
The crash occurred at North Eighth Street and Broadway shortly before 11 a.m.
Logs state a Nissan Murano driven by Roberto Romero, 71, was travelling west on Broadway when it collided with a GMC Arcadia driven by Karla Mancera, 20, southbound on Eighth.
“(Romero) advised he saw a yellow light and attempted to clear the intersection. (Mancera) stated her light was green. (The Murano) was struck on the passenger side near the front door, causing it to flip, land on the roof, skid until it struck the south curb of Broadway and flipped back over, resting on its tires,” logs state.
The Murano came to rest west of the intersection, while the Arcadia remained in the intersection with most its front end demolished.
An ambulance was called and a passenger in the Murano was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, a police official said.
The collision forced the closure of Broadway west of Eighth as the scene was cleared. It reopened about noon.
There was concern a utility box and pole along the sidewalk where the Murano landed were damaged. That could not be confirmed.
