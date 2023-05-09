IMPERIAL COUNTY – A jury trial concluded on Wednesday, May 3, resulting in a guilty verdict in Department Seven of the Imperial County Superior Court in the case of the People v. Miguel Angel Castillo.
According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, on approximately August 5, 2021, Brawley Police Department Officers responded to a call of a male victim who had been stabbed in the 14th Street block of Brawley, California. When Officers arrived, they were able to obtain statements from the victim, prior to him succumbing to a single stab wound on scene. According to the press release, it was later determined that the perpetrator was Miguel Angel Castillo, who was observed stabbing the victim once in the chest, causing the ultimate demise of the victim, Cesar Anthony Lopez.
Per the release, the jury trial began on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and concluded on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 before the Honorable Judge Monica Lepe-Negrete. The jury deliberated approximately three hours before returning a guilty verdict of Second Degree Murder, a violation of Penal Code section 187(a), per the DA's release. The case was handled and prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Margaret Tafoya, with the invaluable assistance of Brawley Police Department Detective Daniel Schleyer.
Sentencing in this matter is presently set for May 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Brawley West, the release states.
"Thank you to the Brawley Police Department for their investigation and participation in the repeated criminal proceedings," the DA's press release reads. "In addition, thank you to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness Program, specifically Advocate David Briseno provided victim assistance to the family throughout the entirety of this case."
"The Imperial County District Attorney's Office remains vigilant in holding violent criminals responsible for these unacceptable and heinous crimes throughout the County," the release reads. "Our office will continue to prosecute these violent offenders," it reads.
