Victim shot in Brawley survives, investigation underway

BRAWLEY – On Wednesday, September 6, at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Brawley Communications Center received notification from our gunshot detection system, RAVEN, that multiple shots were fired in the area of the 1400 block of K Street.
According to a press release from the Brawley Police Department, they then received a 911 call in reference to multiple gunshots in the same area. As Brawley Police officers arrived on scene, they saw multiple people dispersing in all directions.
A short time later the Communications Center received a call notifying them there was a gunshot victim located on the 1300 block of J Street. Per the release, upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim, an adult male from Brawley, was transported via air ambulance service to an out of county hospital for additional treatment, the release reads. “The victim survived and is expected to make a full recovery,” it reads. “This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Schleyer at (760) 351-7770.
