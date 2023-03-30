EL CENTRO – Vietnam Veterans Day was celebrated in El Centro with Vietnam veterans, their families, and other military supporters gathering her at Bucklin Park on Wednesday, March 29 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
On March 29, 1973, the last American troops left Vietnam, bringing an end to the Vietnam War.
Thomas W. Henderson, a member of VFW Post 9305, said the day the day marks the final withdrawal of all American troops and prisoners of war (POW) from Vietnam.
The event, according to locals, provided an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifices of those who served in Vietnam, as well as offering a way to reflect on the impact of the war, on individuals and society as a whole.
Henderson said March 29 was coined Vietnam Veterans Day in 2017, remembering his experiences of coming home that day.
“It felt great to see my family, it felt horrible as a soldier,” Henderson said. He did not want to go into specifics, but said, ultimately, he and the other soldiers were “absolutely ill-treated by our country.”
Henderson said he feels the United States hasn’t truly rectified the issue, and that what has happened only came into effect because “we raised hell and screamed for it."
He said help from Veterans Services (VA) was not allotted to Vietnam War veterans until they demanded it. Henderson also said the money for the Vietnam Wall, a black granite wall with the names of more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives or remain missing displayed in Washington, D.C., was not funded by the federal government.
A smaller one Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display at Bucklin Park.
“We fight for other veterans,” said Henderson, saying people who fight, along with their families, need to be justly compensated. “We’re not expendable like rifle rounds, although we’ve often been treated that way.”
El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh spoke at the park, giving her experience as the daughter of a Vietnam veteran. She clarified the difference between Vietnam Veteran’s Day and Veteran’s Day, saying “one specifically celebrates veterans from the Vietnam War."
"Many of our Vietnam veterans felt that they were not welcomed or respected, so we made sure as a country to correct that,” she said.
Singh also talked about a chemical called Agent Orange that was used as one of the war tactics and how it affected the Vietnam veterans, including her father, Abelardo Cardenas. According to history.com, Agent Orange was "a powerful herbicide used by U.S. military forces during the Vietnam War to eliminate forest cover and crops for North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. It contained the deadly chemical dioxin, and was the most commonly used herbicide."
“It wasn’t until decades later when we found out about the health implications that it brought to our Vietnam veterans," Cardenas-Singh said. "My father is diagnosed with (affects from) Agent Orange, and as a result of that, he has throat cancer,” the mayor said.
When asked about how Vietnam Veterans can receive services from the VA, she said many of them felt that they couldn’t receive help because of how they were treated when they came back.
“We must make sure we connect our Vietnam veterans to VA services," she said. "It’s time our country takes care of our veterans.”
Enedina Cardenas, mother to Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh and wife to Abelardo Cardenas, said she is proud of her husband for serving the United States.
She emphasized she is also proud of all Vietnam veterans who fought and respects “each one that served this country for our safety and freedom."
Enedina Cardenas said the United States has helped those like her husband affected by Agent Orange.
“He got it … and to this day, he pays the price,” she said.
She emphasized he has no regrets because it’s part of his service to the United States.
