VIEWPOINT: Walking humbly

“Be curious. Not judgmental.”
—Walt Whitman
“What does the Lord require of you? Do justice. Love kindness. Walk humbly with God.” (Micah 6:8) I’ve been reflecting on this well-known passage for the past few weeks. Today we come to the last of the requirements: Walk humbly with God.
One thing I noticed during this time is the action words, the verbs that are in the statement: Do. Love. Walk. We are required to continually be in motion: doing, loving, walking. Always in motion. So, what does it mean to walk humbly?
The first image I came up with was someone sort of hunched over, meek, passive. The other image of “humble” is the character Uriah Heep in David Copperfield, who often said, “I’m just an ’umble person,” but in reality was the criminal in the story.
Neither of these images is what it means to be humble.
Walter Bruggerman, a well-known Old Testament scholar, has said that to walk humbly means to pay attention to what is going on around you. Poet Mary Oliver has written a poem containing the phrase “Pay attention. Be amazed. Tell about it.”
I really like that thought. Pay attention: We all too often go through the day going through our routine, that we hardly pay any attention at all. Everything feels so familiar. We hardly notice any changes going on. This routinization means we can go through our days never noticing the most extraordinary things going on around us so long as those things don’t impact our routine.
Paying attention to the things around us can lead to amazement. And when that happens we can’t help but tell about it.
Another way of paying attention is to be curious, and not judgmental. Sara and I started watching the TV Show Ted Lasso recently. It’s the story of an American football coach, who coached a Division II school to a national championship, and is hired to coach a football club in England. We call it soccer. Ted knows nothing about soccer. Which is why he is hired. The owner, a recently divorced woman who is constantly humiliated by her billionaire philandering ex-husband, has gotten his beloved football club in the settlement, and is focused on producing a team that is so bad that it will humiliate her ex-husband.
Through the episodes of the show we find that Ted, always positive in a nerdy kind of way, is a lot wiser than he seems. In one scene he is at the local pub with the owner, and the ex-husband (whom the fans love). The ex is doing his usual thing trying to humiliate his ex-wife. Ted watches all of this, and at one point notices the ex plays darts. So he challenges him to a match. The arrogant, judgmental ex accepts, and the bet is made.
In the last round of the match, the ex has built a seemingly insurmountable lead. Then Ted takes his last turn. He talks about the Walt Whitman quote: Be curious. Not judgmental. And how Ted was always judged as being less qualified, not as capable, and so on. And how he finally realized he was being judged by others (just like the ex), but that no one was ever curious, curious enough to ask questions.
Like, “Have you ever played darts?” Ted throws his first dart and scores.
Ted goes on to share that he played darts every Sunday with his dad at the local sports bar from the age of 10 to 16. He throws his next dart and scores. Ted then muses that we all need to be more curious and less judgmental. Ted throws his last dart for a bullseye. And wins the match.
Do. Love. Walk.
