Viking volleyball squad goes 2-0 with win over Central

EL CENTRO — Settling in after a shaky start to their second match of the 2021 season, the Holtville High Viking girls volleyball team defeated the Central Union High Spartans in three games in a non-league match Thursday afternoon at the Central gym.
The Vikings swept to victory in the best three-out-of-five match by scores of 25-22, 25-8 and 25-20.
Game one showed the inexperience of both teams as the score jockeyed back and forth through missed and netted serves and unforced errors.
“I think it took a couple of rotations to get our feet grounded,” said Holtville Assistant Coach Mariana Garewal. “I told them to get more height on their serves and got them to focus on their mechanics.”
The rough-around-the-edges play seems the residue of volleyball being the only sport not to play last spring when CIF held mini-seasons for every other sport.
For Holtville, which was the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champion in 2019, it meant it’s two dominant net-players, both sophomores, are getting their first taste of high school volleyball.
“I’m the middle-blocker because of my blocking ability and I follow the ball. It felt good to come out tonight and get some blocks early,” said Jasmine Garewal. “Last year was my freshman year and I was really disappointed we didn’t play because I wanted to play and get experience.”
Also missing a valuable year of experience was Holtville outside-hitter Vanessa Gonzalez, who, like Garewal, established her presence at the net early in the match.
“When I see a big hitter from the other team come up to the net I slide over to help out,” Gonzalez said.
“But as soon as the ball comes over the net I set up to try to get a big swing at the ball.”
Central played well in both games one and three and while game two certainly showed that the
Spartans are definitely a work-in-progress at this point. This is understandable given what has transpired at Central since the 2019 season.
First, new official Head Coach Kristina Bird actually signed on to be the new head coach at Southwest for the 2020 season before resigning amid the pandemic to pursue her master’s degree before recently signing on with her alma mater.
Meanwhile, former Calexico varsity coach Yvanna Lopez came to Central as an assistant coach and ran the early practices until Bird signed on.
“On paper, I’m the head coach, but the girls know to listen to both of us,” Bird said. “Each of us carries authority and we both speak in the huddle we work together no matter who is standing up coaching.”
Lopez spent six seasons on various levels at Calexico and knows the challenges the Spartans are facing.
“We as coaches are new to the school, most of the girls are new to the team, so we’re working on getting some chemistry going,” Lopez said. “We are all still sorting it out but also trying to get some consistency on the court.”
Exhibit A for the Spartans is sophomore Danica Acosta who is playing at volleyball for the first time at Central after being a standout pitcher on the softball team last spring.
“Really, I feel like a freshman because I didn’t play last year ... the newness of playing volleyball, it’s different than softball,” said Acosta who played setter for the first time against Holtville. “The conditioning, developing reaction time, and being a leader will help me in softball and always dealing with pressure.”
In the end, Holtville senior Orian Anderson, in her third season on the varsity, put the match in perspective. “It’s only our second game of the season, and we’re still getting the feel of playing with each other,” she said.
Holtville (2-0) will travel to Arizona on Tuesday for a match with San Luis High while Central (1-3) will host Yuma Catholic on Thursday. Central again meet the Vikings on Sept. 9 in Holtville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.