Vikings and Tigers to run it back in Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Last year the football teams from Holtville and Imperial high schools met for the first time in a decade, renewing (for at least the length of a two-game contract) an ancient rivalry — known popularly as the IV Classic — sundered when the Tigers jumped the Desert League in 2009 to join the IVL.
The Tigers left because they had to. In the 20-odd years between the 1990 Census and their exit, the city of Imperial had more than tripled in size, while the city of Holtville … had not.
In a sport that demands as many bodies as football does, the Tigers had grown to have a distinct edge over the Vikings. Over the schools’ last five years as league rivals, Imperial went 9-1 against Holtville, piling up a 407-75 scoring margin and winning five Desert League titles.
When the teams met in 2018, the Tigers were a CIF-SDS Division III team with a history of IVL wave-making and even an alumnus in the NFL, while Holtville was still in Division V — five years and one head coach away from a CIF title at that level.
Any hopes that the Green and Gold may have cherished about riding grit and pluck to a storybook win didn’t last much beyond first shock.
Midway through the first quarter a two-play sequence by Imperial’s Mr. Everything Santiago De La Torre — he picked off Viking QB Noah Jongeward and then found Joey Ramos on a 60-yard TD bomb — got the Tiger train a-rollin’ and it never stopped en route to a 46-0 hiding.
Even with that salutary lesson in the books, Holtville coach Jason Turner isn’t sorry he pushed to play them. His scheduling was much more aspirational than nostalgic, even as a former Viking quarterback from when Holtville bossed the rivalry.
“The whole idea was to raise the bar of competition,” Turner said, asserting that, loss or no, “clearly, last year, playing Imperial made us better.”
His logic seems to bear up under scrutiny. The Vikings shut out their next two opponents by a combined score of 51-0, and then proceeded to beat up on Palo Verde 34-13. Outside of a freak loss to Mountain Empire in which Holtville dominated statistically, the only team to topple the team the rest of the way was eventual D-V champion Orange Glen.
For a number of reasons, Turner is hopeful that the Vikings will acquit themselves better this year. He cites increased familiarity as his biggest font of optimism.
“The difference between this year and last year is now we’ve actually played them,” he said. “We’ve seen them in passing league. Our junior varsity beat their junior varsity last year. We think we have a chance. We really do.”
Turner says that last year’s Vikes weren’t quite ready for the Tigers’ superior team speed, especially when compared to their league opponents, but thinks that this year’s team won’t be surprised.
“This time around we think we’ve got that speed dialed in a little more,” Turner said. “It’s about being exposed to it. It’s about being exposed to the bigger school, to the bigger crowds, the faster speed — the whole thing.”
The Vikings also stand to benefit from home-field advantage this go-round. They’ve won their last seven (counting playoffs) under the lights at Birger Field.
Still, while Turner is projecting optimism and preparedness, he understands that some apples are bigger than others and feels that whatever the result of this year’s game, the Vikings will be better off for it.
“Putting things in their place and perspective … it’s still just the second game of the season and we’re still rough around the edges, as we showed last week. We have a brand new line with a lot of JV kids that never had any varsity experience at all, so we’re still working that out,” he said.
Holtville looked shaky at times during their Week One win over Salvatierra, particularly during the third quarter, in which they nearly squandered a 24-0 lead, but they’re a young squad, with only two seniors starting on offense, and Turner believes that they’ll solidify down the road.
For Imperial, the mandate for this game is simple: Win.
The Tigers’ playoff chances would take a generous hit if the Vikings were able to pull off the upset, and last year’s dominance won’t amount to a hill of beans at that point.
Imperial would also very much like to get back on the right side of the ledger after a heartbreaking 21-14 Week One loss to Cibola, in which they had the chance to tie things up late in the fourth only for slot-back Ramos to get stuffed at the 1-yard line.
The focus in Imperial’s practices this week has been on wrinkle-smoothing, first and foremost, with special attention being given to defensive pre-snap recognition and coverages, along with penalty mitigation.
“Our goal is to get better than last week,” said coach Kerry Legarra. “We need to minimize penalties, because we had a good effort (vs. Cibola), we just had too many penalties. Every week, we just strive to get better and better at everything that we do. We don’t change things; we just try to get better at what we’re doing.”
Legarra admitted that last week’s loss was tough to swallow, but believes the team is focused in on the task at hand.
“We told ’em, let it hurt this weekend, but starting on Monday, it’s over. We got Holtville now. Hopefully, it’s behind ’em. Any loss hurts, but we’re trying to teach ’em that once it’s over with, it’s over with,” he said.
Both teams have injury questions heading into the game. The Tigers will be without the services of defensive starters CJ Nunez and James Ponce.
Holtville, meanwhile, will have to keep an eye on star running back/entire offense Jose Devoux. The junior was banged up in the Vikings win over Salvatierra, missing a good chunk of the second half. He would return to lead them to victory, finishing with 220 yards and three scores, but he’ll bear watching versus the Tigers. He only had four carries in last year’s game due to health concerns.
