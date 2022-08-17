HOLTVILLE — When the Holtville Vikings football team hosts the Southwest Eagles Friday night at Birger Field at 7:00 p.m. it will be the first of four consecutive home games for the Vikings to open the 2022 season.
Coach Jason Turner has crafted one of the more unique schedules in recent memory, one that includes three games all ostensibly against the same opponent, Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior (Center for Higher Technical Instruction) aka CETYS.
“It started in what was to be the 2020 season with CETYS-Tijuana,” Turner said. “Because they have a college-level team, they contacted us as they were interested in recruiting a couple of our graduating players.”
For Turner, playing a team from Baja was not unusual, and traveling to watch a familiar opponent in Baja this spring opened the door to a new potential opponent.
“We had always played the prep school (Instituto Salvatierra, A.C.) from Mexicali, but everything fell apart with Covid-19,” Turner said. “This year I spent some time watching Salvatierra play CETYS in the spring and met the CETYS athletic director.”
While Turner was open to talking about playing CETYS, the sideline meeting turned into an offer for multiple games.
“It turned out all three CETYS play football on the high school level but they have one AD and he asked if we wanted to play all three,” Turner said.
Turner, literally watching one of the teams the Vikings will play, felt comfortable with the idea.
“We talked with them and did our due diligence and besides their assurances and understanding that the teams needed to be a age-appropriate … I saw them play, looked at their faces,” Turner said.
Turner noted that the CETYS-Mexicali JV competed in the IVFCA lower-level Carnival/scrimmage at Holtville High last week.
“The CETYS JV team opened up a lot of eyes with their ability and discipline and played well,” Turner said. “In addition, we only have one-year contracts because we can’t play in Mexico and it gives us some flexibility with scheduling going forward.”
There is the issue of how the CIF-San Diego Section will power-rank the Vikings games with the CETYS teams come playoff seeding time.
“We’re in D-IV and in the past one game I didn’t even think about it but three games, that a big part of our schedule,” Turner said. “Salvatierra would have been considered D-III, so we are thinking that they won’t be lower than D-IV but we don’t know for sure.”
The CETYS connection has already made for a smooth start to the season.
“It gives us four home games to start the season with a young quarterback and that helps,” Turner said. “We originally had two Saturday games and the Axe Game on Thursday night and we just move the CETYS-Mexicali game to Saturday so it helps out the referees.”
As to the remainder of his schedule, Turner notes the Vikings will have their hands full, beginning with defending Desert League and CIF champion Palo Verde.
“The word is that Palo Verde only lost one starter a Wally (Post) is doing a job and they will be handful,” Turner said. “Add in Calexico, Imperial and Southwest so we only leave the Valley to play at Mission Bay which will be good experience playing on the road and on turf which is what we will see in CIF.”
