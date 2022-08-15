While the past weekend was “scrimmage time” for most Imperial Valley football teams, two programs decided that they would forego the opportunity.
For the Desert League’s Holtville High Vikings and Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots, the decision to askew a scrimmage was taken within the context of what was best for their programs.
“Last year we had a scrimmage scheduled with Kofa and they canceled on us, so we decided to simply pass on a scrimmage,” said Holtville Coach Jason Turner, who lost 18 seniors to graduation in June.
“So we decided after two weeks of hard practice and heat, and with a lot of new players, that we would have the players and their families all get together at the beach Saturday in San Diego and do some bonding.”
For the Vikings, what was borne of necessity last summer became tradition by choice this year with scrimmaging having been literally replaced with a day at the beach.
“We learned last year, and this is what drove us back this year, is that over 50 percent of our teams had never been to the beach,” Turner said. “So we decided that getting out is good and we did the same thing three weeks ago with a barbeque in Pine Valley.”
The beach trip is now an “annual” event and has expanded into a community event with the players' families and others rallying with the team.
“This has become for us a unique bonding experience, the band teacher and the volleyball coach and others joined us,” Turner said. “And we were at the IVFCA scrimmages at Central last night and we filmed and we have already talked about them so it’s about football, too.”
For veteran Vincent Memorial Catholic coach David Wong, scrimmaging, in general, has taken on a new meaning over the past few years in general and this year in particular.
“I have a lot of new kids and I have added two new coaches so we're getting them ready and I'd rather they get their conditioning and skills in,” Wong said, also noting that with games now starting in mid-August, player safety comes first.
“For me, the worst-case scenario is someone getting hurt before they play a game,” Wong said, noting the season used to start after Labor Day. “In the old days we had more time to get them ready but I think it's too short right now to scrimmage.”
