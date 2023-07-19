EL CENTRO – The voting phase for our inaugural Imperial County Postcard Contest has officially begun, granting the public the chance to narrow down to the top five postcard entries that best capture the beauty and spirit of our beloved Imperial County.
Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar announced that the public voting will begin with the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 18, and will continue on until Monday, July 31.
During this time the County will narrow the postcards down from 14 semi-finalists to 5 finalists, Rebollar said, with the Top 3 postcards to be chosen by the Board of Supervisors.
“See the beauty and see the artwork that the Imperial Valley has, and the creative minds that we foster within our Imperial County,” Rebollar said.
The top 14 semi-finalists are: Sophia Aguirre with “Billboard Workers,” Daniela Villaseñor with “IV,” Dania Garcia with “Mt. Signal Canal,” Lena Taylor with “Canal Fields Watercolor,” Katalina Banaga with “Five Panels,” Ashley Havens with “230 ft. Below,” Brittany Coronel with “IC Renewables,” Elijah Medina with “Lambs,” Kayla Heacock with “Fair Rides,” Alexis Meza with “Sunny Imperial County,” Sofia Salazar with “Sand Dunes,” Janeth Chaides with “Ocotillo Under Bridge,” Micah Mendoza with “Warm Welcome,” and Alexa Palomares with “Downtown Façade.”
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, July 18, artists and photographers from all corners of the county submitted their finest creations, showcasing the remarkable landscapes, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culture that make our region truly exceptional.
The press release stated that there were over 100 entries and a panel of County employees with backgrounds in the arts and photography selected the top 14 entries to be voted on by the public for the postcards, those which they believe best represent the heart and soul of our community.
To cast your vote, the press release requests that individuals visit the official County of Imperial website at www.ImperialCounty.org to view the selected entries and access the selection form and browse through the captivating postcard entries. Voters are then instructed to visit the following link directly to access the selection page online at surveymonkey.com/r/V7GLJV8.
The top five postcards, as determined by votes, will then be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors who will select the Top 3 prizewinners.
“Looking at those images, I can already tell its going to be hard to choose the best ones,” said District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.