EL CENTRO – Sure Helpline Center held their "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes: A Men’s March Against Violence" event, featuring newly elected Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez speaking out against sexual assault.
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an annual march where the men participating wear traditionally female shoes such as heels and pumps, to draw attention to the struggles that women effected by gender-based violence.
The march occurred in the evening of Friday, April 28, and ended with a speech from DA Marquez in Bucklin Park, where he read the proclamation issued by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 25, where Imperial County named April as "Sexual Assault Awareness Month."
“WHEREAS sexual assault is an intolerable violent crime with public health implications for every person in Imperial County as a victim/survivor or as a family member, significant other, or co-worker of a victim survivor … Sure Helpline Center has set an important example of how forging collaborative relationships between service agencies and community-based organizations serves to improve the quality of service for those most profoundly and directly impacted by sexual violence,” Marquez read.
The march began at Bucklin Park’s playground, marching around the perimeter of the park down Aurora Avenue to Eighth Street, along Eighth to the shade structure on the east side of the park.
Once the march arrived at the shade structure, the event featured hotdogs, drinks, music, and performances.
Several government and non-profit community groups as well as organizations like Imperial County Victim Witness Program and the LGBT Resource Center, were present to provide information and resources on sexual assault for the community to access.
In an interview with Sure Helpline Center Executive Director Margaret Sauza on Saturday, April 29, Sauza estimated that more than 200 attended the march.
“I'm very proud to see many men show up in high heels … we want the public to know is that, you know, it's not the same as to walk in a woman's shoes,” Sauza said.
According to walkamileinhershoes.org, Walk A Mile In Her Shoe events began in 2001 as a dramatic opportunity to raise awareness in your community about the serious causes, effects, and remediation to men's sexualized violence by having men literally walk in women’s shoes.
"It's an engaging event that gets the community talking about sex and gender biases, gender identity, gender relations, and men's sexualized violence," the website reads.
Sure Helpline Center expanded on that idea locally to include domestic violence, Sauza said, which can affect the entire family.
“Domestic violence has tripled in the last few years," the Sure Helpline director said, "and we don't want any more victims anymore. Domestic violence doesn't only affect the husband and wife, but it affects the small kids because they grow up in a dysfunctional home,” Sauza said.
"Overall, (Walk a Mile in Her Shoes) was a wonderful event," she said.
