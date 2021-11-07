Veterans and other community members once again walked from Westmorland to Brawley to honor those who have served in the military and to bring awareness of veteran's causes.
The ninth annual Imperial Valley Veterans Day Walk began at City Park in Westmorland at 7:30 a.m. and ended at Imperial Valley Respite at 340 Panno Drive, in Brawley.
The walk was originated on Veterans Day 2013 by American Legion Post 60 member Ernesto Mariscal. Over time, participation has expanded.
A similar event is also held on Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.