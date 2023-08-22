Walter Clark Legal Group to donate backpacks to underserved students

EL CENTRO – Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in El Centro will receive new backpacks courtesy of Walter Clark Legal Group for the start of the school year.
Backpacks filled with new school supplies are scheduled for distribution to each of the school’s students on Friday, August 25, according to a press release from the Walter Clark Legal Group. The donation is part of an effort by the personal injury law firm to give over 1,000 backpacks to the most economically disadvantaged schools in the communities it serves.
Per the release, Booker T. Washington Elementary School is one of two schools chosen to receive new backpacks for the inaugural year of this program, the law firm states. Washington Elementary is the most economically disadvantaged school within the El Centro Elementary School District. It serves approximately 420 students in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Eighty-five percent (85%) of its enrollment population are economically disadvantaged students. Van Buren Elementary in Indio, California is the other school receiving backpacks from Walter Clark Legal Group this year.
"Walter Clark Legal Group anticipates expanding this program to include additional schools next year," the release reads. "This latest effort is part of the law firm’s larger philanthropic mission to support kids and education."
"Walter Clark Legal Group will be present at the distribution of backpacks on August 25," it reads.
