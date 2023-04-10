HOLTVILLE – A tuxedoed tortoise, aggressive “stegosaurus,” and “Rootin’ Tootin’” mini-tortoise – complete with sarape and twin mini six-shooters – were the scene here at Holt Park for the 4th annual tortoise race, newly renamed the Wanda Layton Memorial Tortoise Race in 2023.
The tortoise race is the brainchild of long-time Holtville resident Julie Velasco, the daughter of the now late Wanda Layton. Velasco said she started the race a few years ago because her mother always had a special affinity for animals, especially the half dozen California Desert Tortoises she owned since Velasco and her siblings were children.
“I just tried to think of something we could do for the city because I’m on the (Holtville) Chamber (of Commerce) board, and I thought, ‘Well it’s Easter, there’s an Easter egg hunt with the rabbit, and the tortoise and the hare, so that’s what started the tortoise race,” Velasco said.
The race was named after Wanda Layton, Velasco said, because she started the race to get her mother’s tortoises out and about, and for her mother’s enjoyment, as she loved watching her animals have fun together.
“She’s always had them, she kind of enjoyed them – we really don’t know why,” Larry Layton said of their mother and her tortoises.
“She was really active with the city – her and my dad were Citizens of the Year back in the (1990s) – and she liked to do anything that the city was doing,” Velasco said of Wanda Layton, who passed way in February. “If the city was doing something she was in on it.
And she liked to do anything to promote the city.”
“We had 12 to 14 (participate) last year, so that’s good. We never know what to expect but it’s fun because everybody likes to come and watch them,” she said. “I’m sure (my mom would) love it. I’m sure she’s here today (in spirit).”
The body length of California Desert Tortoises ranges from nine to 15 inches while their weight ranges from eight to 15 pounds, with the shell comprising 30% of the total weight, according to LAZoo.org. Their lifespan in the wild is typically 35 to 40 years, but in human care these tortoises can live between 50 to 80 years, according to the website.
Only three of Layton’s three tortoises have survived over the years but the ones who are still with the family are “at least 65 years old, at least,” Velasco said.
“They weigh as much as a bag of sugar,” she said. “You’d be surprised how many people have turtles; we just wish more would bring them out here (to the race).”
At the end of race registration, 14 tortoises big and small were entered, milling about the “racetrack” pen in a mix of bright colored Easter costumes, some with plastic eggs on their shells or bunny ears.
Some plodded around socializing with the other turtles, while some started to assert their dominance even before the race.
“We brought him (previously) another year. He was actually trying to fight with the other ones,” Holtville resident and tortoise owner, Dora Barraza, said of her more than 20-year-old tortoise, named “Richard Parker.”
“There’s another one that looks like him and he’s been wanting to fight with that one, and the other year we brought him (it was the same thing); he likes to fight with the other males,” Barraza said as Richard Parker began bobbing his head up and down staring down another male tortoise, ready to scrap once again.
Barraza said the tortoise race is fun and the family returns to the even because “we like to see all the turtles.”
“I like to dress him up in the different costumes and stuff,” she said as Parker trotted around in his bright green and light blue knit-stegosaurs shell cover. “Last time I just put a bunch of Easter stickers on him.”
“(We came to participate because) I wanted my turtle to interact with other turtles because he never has before,” 12-year-old Priscilla Martinez said of her tiny one-year-old tortoise named “Leo.”
“I think it’s a very good way for people to interact and it’s fun every year,” Martinez said.
“He’s named ‘Mr. Pickles’ because I got him from a pickleball girl,” one of the late entries owner’s, a friend of Velasco’s, said.
As the race assistants lined the larger tortoises at the starting line, Velasco spread a mix of lettuce, strawberries, bananas and other turtle-goodies at the finish line, and – eventually – they were off!
While some caught a whiff of the goodies and made their way to the north end of the small raceway pen, others were sidetracked or couldn’t get their get-up and go.
“He’s not used to this. He won’t even move,” Velasco’s friend said. “C’mon Mr. Pickles, wake up!”
Entry no. 17, a tortoise named “Jeffrey” – belonging to Holtville resident Ashlyn Layton’s friend – bounded down the east straightaway with good ol’ Richard Parker hot on his tail, literally, as Parker was chasing Jeffrey trying to nip his back end.
Jeffrey crossed the finish line first in the Large Tortoise Race, followed closely by Richard Parker, with a tortoise named “Speedy” coming in third place.
In the second of two races, the three tinier tortoises – or “baby” tortoises – entered into the Small Tortoise Race made their way slowly down the raceway, with “Rootin’ Tootin’ Chapo” and his six-shooter side-arms being mostly sidetracked throughout the race, choosing to run east off the track rather than north toward the finish line.
A race assistant, or “pit crew” if you will, helped Chapo get back on track, but after a while the race runners called it a tie for first place in the Junior Division, with Chapo and Leo both taking first place and the third tiny tortoise taking lone second place.
Richard Parker also won the Costume Contest, with a tortoise named “Pokey” coming in second, and tortoises named “Sammy” and “Chomper” tying for third place.
“Richard Parker is a fighter,” El Centro resident John Moreno said. “I think that turtle needs anger management,” he joked.
No tortoises were harmed in these races.
