Wanted felon taken into custody

EL CENTRO – On Thursday, March 30, at about 11:30 a.m., El Centro Police Department Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey-colored Mercedes sedan on the 300 block of Hamilton, according to a press release from El Centro Police Department.
The Indio Police Department placed an alert on the vehicle indicating that the driver, later identified as Damien Gonzalez, was being sought for various felony crimes, including kidnapping, according to the release. El Centro Police Officers located Gonzalez in his vehicle and Gonzalez was subsequently taken into custody without incident, the release reads.
Gonzalez was transported to the El Centro Police Department for processing where he was later turned over to the custody of the Indio Police Department.
“The El Centro Police Department takes pride in our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies in a coordinated effort to keep our communities safe,” the release reads.
Please direct any questions or comments to Sergeant Adrian Chilpa of the El Centro Police Department at (760) 790-7053 or email achilpa@ecpd.org.
