OCOTILLO – The Imperial Valley Desert Museum (IVDM) hosted a special event to beat the heat with Ocotillo Water Day on Saturday, July 8.
The event aimed to promote environmental education and highlight the region's unique desert ecosystem. Visitors had the opportunity to engage in a range of water activities, such as a blow up water slide and dunk tank as well as mine for gold, eat hot dogs, and have access to cold sodas and water. The event organizers aimed to engage both local residents and visitors, creating an interactive and educational experience for attendees of all ages.
Kristin O’Lear has served the museum for four years, with almost two of those years as its executive director. She said the event is held annually to “celebrate part of our Ocotillo series in which we celebrate the seasons of the desert.”
She said it’s a nice way to beat the heat and, at the same time, learn about how water helped indigenous and semi-nomadic peoples survive. She also attributed the agricultural powerhouse status of the Valley to the presence of water.
“We’re always educating people on water resources and access, how people have used water in antiquity, and moving into the modern era,” O'Lear said.
IVDM partnered with the Ocotillo Optimists and IID to make everything free for the event, she said.
Donna Earle, President of the Desert Volunteers of Ocotillo Optimists, talked about the nonprofit club that helps the kids of the local community. They were founded in 2007, hosting several big events for the children of Ocotillo every year. The club provided the water slide, games, prize booth, and hot dogs.
“If the kids have 20 hours of community service before they graduate (high school), and write a paper about what they want to do with their life, we give them $500,” Earle said. The Optimists will also help the chosen students through college.
“There’s been water in the Valley dating back 10 million years," O’Lear said. "Water is life in the desert,” she said.
