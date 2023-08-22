IMPERIAL COUNTY – After rain swells, thunder cracks, flash flooding, falling rocks, tree-hit homes, and multiple voluntary evacuation warnings, power outages, and cities declaring emergency status, other than unestimated property damages, Imperial County weathered Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend relatively unharmed.
County voluntary evacuations lifted, damages yet to be reported
"In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, local authorities have announced the successful conclusion of evacuation efforts for the townships of Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach, and Desert Shores," a County of Imperial press release stated on Monday morning, August 21, repealing the voluntary evacuation warnings for those cities. "As of today, these evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents are now permitted to return to their homes."
"Authorities express gratitude to everyone who cooperated during this evacuation period and commend the efforts made to keep everyone safe. The spirit of unity and resilience displayed by the residents of Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach, and Desert Shores serve as a reminder of the importance of community in times of adversity," the County release reads.
The County of Imperial did not respond to inquiries by the Imperial Valley Press regarding the scope of damages around Imperial County by press time on Monday, August 21.
IID responds to various power outages in wide service area
"In the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary, Imperial Irrigation District has been working around the clock, restoring power to thousands of electric customers across the district’s vast energy service area while at the same time mitigating against potential floods throughout its water service area," an Imperial Irrigation District press release stated on Monday, August 21.
"With the bulk of the storm hitting the region on Sunday, the district’s Customer Service Call Center fielded close to 4,200 calls that day alone. Throughout the storm, upwards of 11,400 customers were, at one point, temporarily without power," the release reads. "As of Monday afternoon, all but approximately 85 have had their service restored."
According to IID's Facebook posts, power outages occurred in Hilary's wake in IID's service area from as far as Thousand Palms/La Quinta and Ocotillo Wells/the Salton Sea areas to multiple Imperial Valley areas as far as widespread as Niland, Calipatria, Westmorland, Brawley, Holtville, Ocotillo, and multiple outages in El Centro and Calexico, among others.
“The reach of the storm was quite extensive,” IID Energy Manager Jamie Asbury said in the press release. “Nearly every corner of our service area was impacted. We want to thank our customers for their patience as we attended to all their calls, and please know, we are out in full force working to bring everyone back online as quickly as possible.”
Although high winds and rain led to major outages on Sunday, the storm’s initial impact occurred late Friday, August 18, when 45 poles on a major transmission line (“R” Line) along Harrison Street between Avenue 58 and Avenue 63 in Thermal went down, per the IID release. The district was quickly able to restore power to all but 39 of some 3,000 customers; full restoration and rebuilding of those lines is not expected for several days.
"IID and contracted crews are also working in the Imperial Valley where multiple transmission lines went down," the release reads.
"In water matters, the district lowered all main canals and individual laterals in anticipation of runoff water from the storm," per the release. "While several washouts were reported along the west bank of the Westside Main Canal and a 24-inch drain pipe collapsed, the district anticipates having the repairs completed by Tuesday (August 22)."
"The district worked ahead of the storm to prepare, fully staffing its Energy and Water Departments, Customer Call Center and Communications Section to be alert for any impacts, providing updates as they become available. Employees worked around the clock at both the Emergency Operation Centers in Imperial and Riverside counties," the release reads.
“Obviously, our hands have been quite full,” said IID Board President Alex Cardenas, who addressed the Imperial County Emergency Operations Center on Sunday evening. “We’ve done an incredible job putting a response together. So, we’re on it and we want to thank all our folks across both counties for all the hard work. We appreciate you guys being away from your families, putting our communities first.”
El Centro shuts down Emergency Operations Center, no catastrophic damage reported
The City of El Centro deactivated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as of noon on Monday, according to a press release.
"The El Centro EOC was activated at 6 p.m. Friday when then-Hurricane Hilary was classified as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds around the eye wall at 130 mph. It was (then) projected to cause catastrophic damage to Imperial County," the City of El Centro press release reads. "By Sunday morning, Hilary was downgraded to a Tropical Cyclone, which still brought heavy rain and wind to El Centro."
No catastrophic damage was reported in the city, "other than a downed communications pole on Main Street, between Glenwood Road and Santa Rosa Road which caused Main Street to be closed until noon Monday," the release reads. "The canopy from the former gas station on the corner of North Imperial Avenue and Adams Avenue was blown off by strong winds and accumulated water. No injuries were reported at either incident."
"The City of El Centro had taken precautionary measures before Tropical Cyclone Hilary hit the city," per the release. "The City's Public Works Department had cleared out most of the gutters to ensure water drains properly. Public Works also prepositioned water pumps at strategic locations to help avoid potential street flooding, which included areas near El Centro Regional Medical Center. The department identified potential areas for possible flooding and monitored the areas throughout the weekend. The City also distributed 10,000 sandbags to residents."
According to the press release, the City had two emergency shelters in place, ready to assist the American Red Cross if they needed to be activated. The City’s Community Center was activated Saturday morning, August 20, and provided shelter to about 30 people, with a capacity of 50.
"It has a backup generator which was brought into action Sunday when the Center lost power for about an hour, the release reads. "The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion was the City’s second emergency shelter but was not activated. The City had positioned an industrial generator for the Pavilion in case it lost power and was on standby the entire weekend."
According to the press release, El Centro Police and Fire departments spent the weekend monitoring various areas of the city, looking for flooding, downed poles, trees, or debris from the storm, in addition to regular service calls. The ECFD also cleared downed trees or poles with chainsaws to help avoid road closures.
"The City’s Maintenance Department also monitored the City’s Emergency Operations Center at City Hall, ensuring the City’s emergency operations were working and communicating properly," the release reads. "City Staffers from other departments were deputized to help in communications, planning, logistics, and safety. Lifeguards from the City’s Aquatic Center also answered the call when asked to volunteer to shovel sand for residents Friday afternoon."
“Our staff did an amazing job of preparing, monitoring, and responding through the entire storm,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the release. “Our staff had an Incident Action Plan ready, deployed it, and I believe their stead-fast actions saved property and possibly lives in the city.”
“Our staff didn’t hesitate to jump into action," Cardenas-Singh said. "From lifeguards to our police, fire, public works, human resources, and more, all responded to the call to action and they all deserve to be commended for it. Our City Manager Cedric Ceseña's true leadership showcased his experience in preparing, responding to, and managing emergencies. The City of El Centro was prepared for this weather event and ensured the safety and security of its citizens. I am so proud of the team we have and so proud to be Mayor of this amazing city.”
El Centro "is now in recovery mode," the release reads, "ensuring services are functioning properly for the continued benefit of El Centro residents and visitors."
City Manager says Calexico's early preparation mitigated potential damages
According to Calexico City Manager, Esperanza Colio, Calexico sustained significant flooding impacting roadways and promoting the evacuation of residents and businesses, but thanks to “proactive” and even “heroic” measures, potential damages were greatly mitigated.
Colio said city staff began preparing for Hurricane Hillary as of last Monday, August 14, paying special attention to cleaning drainage pathways and gutters in order to keep water flowing efficiently.
“There are hundreds of them,” said Colio of those waterways, establishing the scope of the problem posed to a city still suffering from chronic staff shortages. She said that staff has worked tirelessly all weekend, often pulling 12-14 hour days, with some hunkering down at their place of work to keep necessary systems and services operable without interruption.
“The wastewater plant went and bought inflatable beds to sleep on”, said Colio, noting that staff were equipped with food and access to showers should they become stranded there by flood waters. “It was heroic of them to take on that responsibility… knowing that it was for the safety of the community,” she said.
Acting Fire Chief Diego Favila and Public Works Manager Liliana Falomir were “crucial” to the city’s success in managing the unprecedented storm, and no life-threatening injuries were sustained, according to city officials.
Colio said the city’s main concern was flooding of the New River on the Mexico side of the border becoming a problem for the Port of Entry, bridges, and surrounding areas. Both the Gran Plaza Outlets and the airport were closed at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Colio confirmed.
Evacuation warnings were issued to Calexico residents on the city’s west end, as well as downtown.
Calexico has since partnered with nonprofits such as the Brown Bag Coalition and the Calexico Neighborhood House in order to safely move and provide shelter to vulnerable and unhoused populations.
Visible damage around the city includes mostly downed power lines, trees, scattered debris, and clogged storm drains, said Colio. While some areas of Calexico did sustain power outages, all were rectified within minutes to a couple of hours as a result of hard working staff across the county. “Thank you to IID,” Colio said.
Moving forward, Colio and other Calexico City Council members will be meeting on Thursday, August 24, to rectify the emergency declaration that she had signed earlier in the week when Mayor Raul Ureña was out of town.
Council members will assess the damages and provide an estimated dollar amount for recovery and repair efforts, and the document will then be sent to the state to either accept or deny. The final figure is unknown to city staff at this time.
Colio said she is “proud” of how prevention and management efforts came together during this crisis, noting that she and other residents feel “blessed” that damages were not as severe as they likely could have been.
Brawley gives damages report, further assessment of repairs “ongoing as needed"
In Brawley, City Manager Tyler Salcido recorded nearly 15 incidents of reported damage, including issues with water collection and storage infrastructure, fractured power lines and trees, as well as traffic light outages and temporary equipment failures.
Although most of the city’s facilities “emerged from the storm relatively unscathed," the Lion’s Center Gym and Teen Center did sustain roof damage via leakages, and subsequent water damage is expected.
Storm waters near the Cattle Call Rodeo Arena did impact water collection infrastructure, but the extent of such damage is currently under review, Salcido wrote in a press release obtained by the Imperial Valley Press.
In a preventative maneuver, “a backhoe and work crews were dispatched to clear blockages and create a bypass channel at the Best Road storm water drain,” Salcido said.
Brawley also sustained a water line break at the 100 Block of West "D" Street as a result of power and pressure surges, which was tended to immediately by staff, he said.
Power outages affecting the Airport Water Storage and Pressure Station as a result of downed power lines implicated an off-site generator during the ordeal, which was deployed for approximately six hours, city officials said.
Wastewater Plant Pond levels endured excessive overflow from flash floods, which workers managed by implementing a rental bypass pump to successfully divert overflow.
At the city’s Water Plant, storm waters affected the batteries operating necessary equipment, but were resolved as well by the Water and IT Departments.
“Public Works played a vital role in addressing storm water pumping at high water locations across the city,” Salcido said. Likewise, Brawley Fire and Police departments were “fully engaged,” he said, and promptly responded to a “very high volume” of service calls regarding medical emergencies, necessary services, and those in need of shelter.
Further assessment of necessary repairs is “ongoing as needed," and cleanup crews continue to address debris and any lingering standing water, according to the statement.
“On the whole, the agency is appreciative that the storm’s impact was milder than initially anticipated,” Salcido said.
