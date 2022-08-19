Teachers Back to School Event
EL CENTRO – Among claps and cheers, teachers and staff members from the county were recognized by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce through a series of events celebrating their role in the region.

“Teachers helped me raise my children in becoming successful adults,” said Anne Irigoyen, IVRCC president.

She highlighted the perseverance of teachers in working through the pandemic.

“Thank you for being here today and allowing us to share your energy,” added Irigoyen.

Before back-to-school days begin, IVRCC showed 2,500 local teachers and staff their appreciation with gift bags, dream classroom giveaways, drawing items, breakfast, and lunch. This year, the chamber included Calexico, Heber, Seeley, Niland, and Calipatria.

With donations from local businesses and organizations, IVRCC presented more than 15 prizes, in addition to the televisions donated by Victoria Homes and Smart Boards and several art carts with supplies for the entire classroom purchased with a donation from the BHE Foundation.

On Thursday, El Centro Elementary School District was celebrated in an event at Wilson Junior High School, and members felt the honor of receiving support and recognition from the community.

“This makes me feel appreciated, and they make us proud to be teachers,” said Patricia Ornelas, a teacher at Kennedy Middle School. “I am happy to be back and see the energy and the potential.”

After living unusual school years since the pandemic started, teachers such as Ornelas, are starting to feel a sense of normalcy with this school year and feel these events are a breath of fresh air before going to classes.

“Last year was very difficult, and I think this year we are going to give a big jump,” added Ornelas. “Teachers we should keep this excitement, start with energy; every day is a new day and we should be grateful to be teachers and change minds.”

Academic and city authorities applauded teachers for forging the future and highlighted the importance of their role in educating tomorrow’s leaders and community.

“Students start with you,” said Oliva. “One day, they will become someone and it was all because of you.”

