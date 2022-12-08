WESTMORLAND — Voters of Westmorland faced four candidates competing for three seats on the city council at the November 2022 mid-term elections.
Ana Maria Beltran received 169 votes (28.99%) — with 312 total votes cast in the race out of a possible 809 total potential votes. First time elected current councilmember Judith Rivera brought in 146 votes (25.04%), while newcomer Julian P. Villalon captured 140 votes (24.01%), nabbing the last available council seat.
“I’ve been to the council meetings before so I kind of know how it goes," Villalon said, "but now that I have the position, now I have to see how it is on this side.”
Villalon moved into the area when he 5-months-old, he said, having been actively involved in the community’s fire department since the age of 13. The 29-year-old said he appreciated growing up in a smaller city with a good school system.
“The teachers there focus more on the kids,” he said.
Villalon plans to make "cleaning up the city" a priority, and is hopeful a few new businesses will decide to set up shop in Westmorland.
“We had a Family Dollar (but) now we have to go to Brawley,” Villalon said, discouraged by the marked-up prices and limited sections of the local markets.
Villalon offered praise to those who advocated for the Love’s Travel Plaza. He is also looking forward to new gas-station options.
“There’re putting an Arco in where our Shell used to be,” he said.
Villalon acknowledged the area is not the most favorable for new businesses, but said he’s eager to work hard to bring in opportunities for the Westmorland community.
“I just want to thank the people for voting for me,” Villalon added.
Councilmember Judith Rivera also expressed her gratitude to voters in Westmorland who elected her.
Rivera was appointed to the council to fill-in for about half of former Councilmember Henry Graham’s term. Rivera said council elections seemed to arrive quickly, saying she felt she had little time to plan her campaign.
“I kind of wasn’t expecting it, it just came,” Rivera said, adding the Nov. 8 General Elections was the first time she has been on the ballot for a city council seat.
Rivera said being on the council allows her to be a “voice for the people” and for city employees alike.
The city has a high percentage of senior citizens and Rivera said losing any business greatly affects those who rely on public transportation.
“We have an empty building there,” Rivera said, referring to the former Family Dollar store. “It would be nice to bring something in for the community.”
Rivera said working with City Treasurer Terri Nava to secure Community Development Block Grants can help the city grow.
“It’s hard for us because we don’t have that much revenue coming in as some of the other larger cities,” Rivera added.
Westmorland City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the council chambers of Westmorland City Hall.
Ana Beltran was not able to be reached for comment.
