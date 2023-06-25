BRAWLEY – As stated in the signage posted surrounding the lake, Wiest Lake remains closed to the public as our Imperial County Department of Public Works and Public Health Department’s Environmental Division monitor the lake’s conditions.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, in anticipation of the 4th of July holiday state officials conducted testing at Wiest Lake on Monday, June 19. Results from these tests are expected next week. Once final test results are received, a determination can be made on whether the water quality meets the thresholds for recreational activity, the release states.
"In the meantime, our Public Works Department has worked diligently to increase the flow of fresh water into the lake to improve conditions," the release reads. "These flows will continue through the summer months."
In addition, County Public Works staff is working to check availability on grant funding for the upgrading and installation of existing inlets in the lake, per the release. "The installation of new inlets and replacement of the existing conveyance County pipe with a new pipe will allow for better fresh water flows in the designated swimming area," the release reads.
"The County remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of residents and our environment," it reads.
