Wildcats demolish Holtville to move atop IVL standings

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats erased any doubt over who is the leader of the pack in the Imperial Valley League soccer race Tuesday with a 9-0 blowout of the Holtville Vikings.
Both squads were undefeated in league play coming into the contest, with the Vikings at 2-0 and the Wildcats at 1-0-1.
But any hope for a classic matchup was erased quickly.
The Wildcats accomplished that despite coming off a two-week layoff. Brawley coach Frank Felix admitted he was uncertain how easy it would be for his team to find its groove again after so much time off.
“My concern coming in was that maybe we would be a little flat because of the break,” Felix said, “But to my surprise they came ready to play, and we had a good first half of nonstop soccer, hustling for every ball and converting our opportunities on goal.”
The Wildcats did indeed convert their opportunities on goal … at a prodigious rate even. It wasn’t until the latter part of the second half that Brawley really and truly dominated possession. They held the ball more than Holtville throughout, but it wasn’t as though the Vikings couldn’t buy a touch.
What Brawley did seem to do was score any time they got the slightest look at the net. They scored on set plays (goals one and two came on a corner kick and a free kick that senior Xavier Pereyda was able to touch in) they scored on breakaways (Joel Murillo made it 4-0 by outsprinting the whole Viking defense for a through ball and then blasting it past Holtville goalie Gabriel Lopez one-on-one) and they scored in the teeth of the defense (Murillo had perfect crosses to Jose Monzon and Uriel Benavides in the first and second halves).
There was just no stopping them, apparently.
Best illustrating Brawley’s serendipitous dominance was the fact Pereyda, nominally a defenseman, finished the night with four goals, adding a couple of second-half goals (on a free kick that curved into the goal untouched and a header) to his early scores.
Brawley’s final goals came from Alfredo Valadez and Nathan Germano with most of the Wildcat starters on the bench.
The win gives the Wildcats a record of 6-2-4 overall and 2-0-1 in the IVL. They next play on Friday at home vs. Yuma Catholic. Holtville now sits at 5-3-4 (2-1). Next up for them is one vs. Southwest, also at home.
