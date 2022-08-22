BRAWLEY- What may have appeared on the schedule as just another non-league volleyball match between two Valley high schools in the mist of Hot August Nights turned out to be the renewal of a rivalry.
A Brawley High Wildcat and Central High Spartan match at the Wildcats gym drew a large and loud, but sportsmanship-like, crowd Thursday to watch the first match between the two schools since 2019.
“I wasn't varsity then and Brawley is known as a good program and that fueled me to begin with, “ said Central outside hitter Emily Lopez. “I didn't think there would be this many people to watch the match…so warming up I sensed something was up.”
And while the Wildcats prevailed in the match, winning three games to none, maybe more importantly for the players, and certainly the two opposing coaches, the match was an introduction to the importance the series holds.
“It was my first time experiencing this rivalry but I had experienced this kind of atmosphere when Brawley played Calexico …there was intensity to it,” said new Spartan head coach Yvanna Lopez, who played and coached for the Bulldogs before taking on the Central position.
Also new to the rivalry is Brawley’s new head coach Lindsay Rubin who had played and coached against both schools as a Holtville Viking.
"Truly, it didn't feel like a preseason game to me,” Rubin said. “It was my first time to experience the Brawley-Central rivalry …when I played and coached it was Holtville-Imperial so I've been in that atmosphere but to open the season.”
Following the 2019 volleyball season, Covid canceled what would have been the first CIF-San Diego Section power ranking and realigned leagues that separated the two schools making a match between the two schools, which had played twice every season since the 1970's, optional and non-league.
In the CIF’s competitive-equity divisional playoffs era, to maximize power rankings then Division II Brawley was in the Imperial Valley League while D-V Central was in the Desert League and with no matches in 2020 because of the pandemic, Brawley chose in 2021 not to schedule Central as for the Wildcats it was a no-win match power-point wise and a no-lose, but possible win-win match, for the Spartans.
Central, of course, would win both the Desert League and the CIF D-V championships and for 2022 are in CIF’s D-IV while Brawley was realigned into D-III, making the match make sense both power ranking and rivalry-wise.
”My freshman year I floated between JV and varsity and played against them,” said Brawley senior libero Emmi Franco, “I didn't feel like it was a rivalry until this year after they won a CIF championship … it is always loud and rowdy in Central's section and tonight the Brawley fans were fired up too.”
Rubin hopes that the spirit of the rivalry will carry over to the remainder of her games.
“It was our first game in the new gym and I shared with the girls that we seemed to have excited the community and Central brought a great crowd,” Rubin said.
The two teams will meet in a second non-league match at the Spartan Gym on August 29th at 6:00 p.m., and despite the non-league status, it appears the rivalry is alive.
“I think it was a great experience for the team and we were disappointed and have some work to do before facing them again,” Lopez said. “The score was pretty tight early in the first game then we mentality checked out but in the next two sets we stayed more focus … we're going to be working on bouncing back.”
For Brawley senior Abbey Ruiz, who played the last three years at Imperial, the rivalry is of course new in the best way.
“I liked the energy in the gym. I liked how the community came out even when school hasn't started,” Ruiz said. “At Imperial, I didn't feel like we have this ...a specific rival... and I love this … it's very different in a good way.”
