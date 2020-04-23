Wildcats’ Garcia signs to play softball at CSUDH

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union High School senior Haylee Garcia will be taking her softball talents to the university level as she signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday.
The four-year BUHS varsity softball player officially inked her commitment to attend California State University, Dominguez Hills in Carson this fall.
Garcia is the first player from this year’s BUHS varsity softball team to sign a scholarship so far, BUHS’ head softball coach Kevin Kerns said.
She will study kinesiology at CSUDH, and join the university’s NCAA Div. II softball program, which finished with an overall record of 16-8 this season — a season that was cut short due to COVID-19.
Also abbreviated due to COVID was Garcia’s signing ceremony.
Since all public schools in the county have been closed since March in precaution of the virus, Garcia’s ceremony wasn’t a school-wide assembly at BUHS like all the Wildcats who came before her.
Instead, the 17-year-old sat at a table inside her living room Monday night to sign her NLI.
Granted, it was a well-decorated table. Garcia’s mother drew some inspiration from Pinterest to add some flair to it.
A CSUDH Toros banner hung above Garcia as she signed, as well as a banner that read “Signing Day”.
In attendance during the senior’s big day was her mother, father, and two younger siblings.
Garcia’s mother, Bettina Garcia, even went Live on her Facebook account so all of Garcia’s coaches, teammates, family and friends could watch along.
Nonetheless, Garcia felt that the presence of her immediate family was all she really needed.
“I feel like it was a really special moment,” she said. “I feel like if it was at the school, I wouldn’t have had the chance to take it in as much.”
Once the excitement of the moment passed, the 17-year-old said she broke down and began to cry because she realized she would, in fact, be moving away from home.
“I mean, it’s only three hours away, but I’ve always been the little daddy’s girl, momma’s girl, so it’s going to be a change,” she said.
Luckily for Garcia, she’ll have something at CSUDH that she’s quite familiar with: Softball.
Born and raised in Brawley, the 17-year-old has been playing the sport nearly all her life.
Her parents entered her in cheerleading and T-ball when she was about five years old.
During this time, it became apparent to Garcia’s parents that Garcia was taking T-ball a bit more seriously than the rest of the kids — and that she preferred batting gloves over pom poms.
From T-ball, Garcia played in the city of Brawley’s Parks and Recs softball league, and, at the age of nine, began playing in the Imperial Valley Girls Softball League.
She then joined the Wildcats ’02, a 9 to 10-year-old travel softball team, and eventually the Venom 14u travel team.
At that time, she was 12 years old playing with teammates who were mostly 14 years old.
“We always tried to bump her up as soon as we noticed she was getting a little comfortable,” Bettina said of her daughter. Garcia also played with the E1 Prospects (16u).
Once she became a freshman at BUHS, she was picked up by Coach Kerns to play on varsity.
Kerns also coaches the Diamond Runners 18U travel team. Garcia also decided to join the Diamond Runners her freshman year and has played on the team since.
Throughout her high school career, Garcia has also had private softball lessons.
Despite all this experience, the 17-year-old entered her senior year with only one offer from a junior college in Arizona.
Garcia admitted that she did become anxious as the school year went on and no other schools were reaching out.
In the winter, Garcia attended a camp at CSUDH. The day before that camp, Garcia told her parents that she was ready to commit to the junior college in Arizona, as she didn’t want to lose her only offer.
However, the 17-year-old performed to her best ability during the camp, and coaches there decided to invite her back to the campus for some extra workouts — and, eventually, gave her an offer.
Garcia is the first in her family to accept an athletic scholarship from a university. Also, if she graduates, she’ll be the first in her family to graduate from a university.
She hopes that her achievement will inspire her younger brother and sister, as well as any other softball players in the Imperial Valley who have yet to receive a scholarship offer to their liking.
“God works in mysterious ways,” Garcia said. “When you have the chance to stand out in front of the coaches, definitely show off. And make the most of the time that you have.”
