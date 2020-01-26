Wildcats stay Queens of the Mat

BRAWLEY — On Saturday, Brawley Union High’s annual all-girls-allowed “Queen of the Mat” wrestling tournament turned three years old.
Well, kind of.
The Valley’s first (and so far only) regularly scheduled throwdown-showdown for lady luchadores, celebrated its birthday a little belatedly this season.
After being held a hair ahead of Christmas twice running, various scheduling considerations forced a postponement that at least temporarily cast doubt on what sort of field the event would be able to attract.
“We weren’t sure what teams were coming over,” said Coach Raymond Leon. “When we had to change the date from our traditional date to January, we were hoping that teams would wanna come down for one last tournament.”
Despite these minor snags, the tournament managed to grow for the third straight year. After the first go-around saw it attract an embryonic 40-odd grapplers — and year two saw 80-plus check in — this year’s bracket included 128 (from 19 teams) on the dot.
A plurality of these wrestlers (37) were Wildcats, and their sheer numbers played no small role in their being the belles of their own ball for the third time.
Their 235 team points put them way out in front of second place Olympian, who tallied 185.
How does Coach Leon feel about that?
“I’m pretty satisfied,” he said.
Is that all?
Sure, why not? The Wildcats are beginning to be outsized in their expectations.
Now in year four of fielding a full team — and with their first CIF-SDS title in their back pocket to certify their excellence — the Brawley girls have reached the stage of unruliness.
They have many more athletes on hand than there are weight classes to put them in, and they’re still figuring out exactly what their optimal setup is for the postseason.
“We’re still working through the lineup. There were some ‘B’ wrestlers that beat the ‘A’ wrestlers and there are a few injuries right now that hopefully we can come back from, so I’m hoping to still dial in the team to make it even tougher,” said Leon.
Contributing to the Wildcats’ team success were five first-place individual finishers — up one from last year despite the stiffer competition.
Freshman phenom Savannah Gomez took first at 139 pounds, as did Dylan Jardon at 152, Yisel Arias at 162, Sierra Guajardo at 172 and Miricle Barra at 191.
All five won their finals matches via pin, with the nationally ranked Gomez looking particularly devastating, taking her opponent Samantha Trujillo-Mata down several times at her leisure, before appearing to let her back up to extend the match a bit.
Calexico’s Karen Salais was the only other local to win her bracket (108 pounds), despite other Bulldogs (plus wrestlers from Central and Southwest) participating.
Salais, who placed at the CIF State championships as a freshman in 2019, had a clear advantage over Brawley’s Arianna Gonzalez in the only non-Brawley-on-Brawley intra-Valley final, but Gonzalez did manage to hold out longer than most silver medalists did.
Evaluating this year’s tournament, Coach Leon pronounced it an on-the-whole winner.
He said he “most definitely” plans to keep it going.
“I just think the word will get out that we put on a good show,” he said. “We treat everybody with hospitality. The refs and the teams come in, and we have a nice potluck for them, and it’s a great atmosphere. I hope everyone enjoyed it and that they’ll wanna come back.”
Individual placers are listed below:
103 lbs.
• 1st -- Alyah Martinez, Moreno Valley
• 2nd -- Mary Santana, Brawley
• 3rd -- Sandra Arguelles, Central Union
• 4th -- Isis Dominguez, Calexico
108 lbs.
• 1st -- Karen Salais, Calexico
• 2nd -- Arianna Gonzales, Brawley
• 3rd -- Alyssa-Joy Damaso, Olympian
• 4th -- Jennifer McCubbin, Steele Canyon
113 lbs.
• 1st -- Yesenia Deguire, Olympian
• 2nd --Aileen Martinez, Moreno Valley
• 3rd -- Juliana Villa, Clairemont
• 4th -- Isabella Lamadrid, Eastlake
118 lbs.
• 1st -- Toren Dunbar, Steele Canyon
• 2nd -- Lenice Carrillo, Brawley
• 3rd -- Kaylyn Rangel, Brawley
• 4th -- Kimber Reagan, Mountain Empire
123 lbs.
• 1st -- Jazline Belasques Rodriguez, Moreno Valley
• 2nd -- Blayne Lopez-Griggs, Bonita Vista
• 3rd -- Makenna Harbin, Olympian
• 4th -- Jalissa Alvarez, Brawley
128 lbs.
• 1st -- Anya Rodriguez, Mar Vista
• 2nd -- Yulianna Osuna, Brawley
• 3rd -- Katherine Martinez, Olympian
• 4th -- Lailah Robinson, Steele Canyon
133 lbs.
• 1st -- Brianna Schultz, Steele Canyon
• 2nd -- Wendoly Sepulveda, Clairemont
• 3rd -- Alisa Amelina, Olympian
• 4th -- Laci Bridgette, Moreno Valley
139 lbs.
• 1st -- Savana Gomez, Brawley
• 2nd -- Samantha Trujillo-Mata, Santana
• 3rd -- Celina Esquer, Olympian
• 4th -- Olivia Gaskill, Eastlake
145 lbs.
• 1st -- Sabrin Farha of Eastlake
• 2nd -- Jadyn Jardon of Brawley
• 3rd -- Amanda Edwards of Serra
• 4th -- Cerise Alca of Olympian
152 lbs.
• 1st -- Dylan Jardon, Brawley
• 2nd --Aunica Vargas, Olympian
• 3rd -- Marisela Casas-Gamboa, Moreno Valley
• 4th -- Destiny Ware, San Marcos
162 lbs.
• 1st -- Yisel Arias, Brawley
• 2nd -- Klarissa Ledon-C, Brawley
• 3rd -- Allie Garcia, Brawley
• 4th -- Laura Cruz, Clairemont
172 lbs.
• 1st -- Sierra Guajardo, Brawley
• 2nd -- Brianna Toji, Brawley
• 3rd -- Foshoy Mallard, Crawford
• 4th -- Leilani Johnson, Olympian
191 lbs.
• 1st -- Miricle Barra, Brawley
• 2nd -- Jaqueline Lueras, Moreno Valley
• 3rd -- Adriana Petkova, Clairemont
• 4th -- Faith Manis, Steele Canyon
237 lbs.
• 1st -- Valeria Rocha, El Cajon Valley
• 2nd -- Catalina Yanez, Clairemont
• 3rd -- Angelina Leal, Olympian
• 4th -- Aislinn Hernandez, Brawley
