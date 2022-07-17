Last week the Brawley Union High School Wildcat volleyball program welcomed Lindsay (Cato) Rubin as their new varsity head coach.
Rubin was born and raised in Holtville and a former Viking player and varsity volleyball coach, and has strong ties to Brawley via two former standout Wildcat running backs, her father, Steve Cato and her husband, Kurt Rubin.
“I feel like Brawley has always been one of my homes…I spent the holidays with my grandmother and my Dad’s family here,” Rubin said. “And I remember when I was young and being with my dad when he coached here so I feel in many ways I belong here.”
According to Brawley High Athletic Director Billy Brewer, Rubin is what the Wildcats were looking for in a head coach.
“We are happy to have her as our coach and get her involved in Brawley athletics … she comes from two great Brawley families and we are proud to have her as a Wildcat,” Brewer said. “She has a reputation as a hard-worker…she puts 100% into everything she does and I can already tell she has great organizational skills.”
Rubin’s journey to Brawley coach began in Holtville where from 1997 to 2001 she played volleyball in the fall and competed in track and field in the spring.
Rubin attended San Diego State University for her freshman year before taking one more shot at the sport she loved.
“After Holtville High, I thought I was done with sports and ready to move on,” Rubin said. “But I took a leave from SDSU and played a season of volleyball at Mesa College and then I was done.”
After graduating from San Diego State, Rubin returned to Holtville High where she coached and was a substitute teacher while working on her Master’s Degree.
“I worked at Holtville High and went to grad school,” Rubin said. “I ended up as a counselor and coached the varsity team for seven years.”
Following Rubin’s seven-year coaching journey, life intervened in the form of four children and a new career.
“I haven’t coached high school since Holtville, I just drive my kids to practice and games at this point and Kurt has been the one coaching them,” Rubin said.
“I’m a coach of sorts, a personal trainer for adults, but both of my girls have played with the younger club volleyball teams in Brawley and it’s one of their favorite sports and they were all for me coaching.”
Since Rubin last coached volleyball in 2012, not a lot has changed with the sport itself with the exception of the use of the libero, a backrow specialist.
”I recognize that the game is constantly changing … it’s a little faster now and the libero was new back then and now it’s common now,” Rubin said. “But it’s still a dynamic sport that requires lots of skills and mental toughness.”
And while Rubin coached Holtville in the Imperial Valley League, at the time the San Diego CIF’s playoffs were based on population whereas now divisions are based on power-rankings.
“We had some winning seasons at Holtville and some good teams but in the playoffs our Division IV at that time was dominated by private schools,” Rubin said. “I looked at the teams in Division III and I feel we'll be competitive there and at first glance it does seem more equitable, but I'll learn more when the tournaments begin.”
Rubin succeeds former Brawley player and long-time junior varsity and club coach Terry Franks who stepped down after two seasons but will remain with the program and was involved in developing the Wildcats this summer.
Rubin was able to observe the Wildcats but not actively participate until given formal school board approval last week which came at the beginning of the CIF mandated summer dead period.
“I would have liked to have been directly involved but it was a great opportunity to be an observer,” Rubin said. “Former Wildcat and collegiate player Darice (Smith) Pratt came from Utah to run a camp and Terry has been running the summer league so we should be ready to go August 1st.”
The Wildcats will open their season in mid-August while Rubin's return to Holtville High’s John. A. Kirchenbauer Sports Complex to play the Vikings occurs on October 11th.
“Brawley has a lot of great returners and bring a lot of varsity experience to the team … the girls seem to have all-around good skills which is nice,” Rubin said. “I have a good assistant and that will help the transition ... there is a lot to do but we’ll be ready.”
