Woman arrested for 17 pounds of fentanyl in El Centro

EL CENTRO – On Wednesday, April 19, officers from the El Centro Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a burgundy colored Chevrolet SUV near the 2400 block of South 4th Street in El Centro.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Evangelina Garcia Meza. During the traffic stop, a drug detection canine was used, which resulted in officers locating approximately 17 pounds of fentanyl in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone pills, the release reads.
Meza was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance and subsequently booked into the Imperial County Jail, per the release.
The El Centro Police Department asks that any question or comments be directed to Lieutenant James Thompson at (760) 352-2111 ext. 1307 or email jthompson@ecpd.org.
