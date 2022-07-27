IN-KO-PAH-- Imperial County finally received some summer monsoon rainfall Monday and that inclement weather apparently led to a fatal crash in its mountainous far western area, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The one-vehicle collision occurred about 7:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 east of In-Ko-Pah Park Road. It resulted in the temporary closure of the interstate lanes until they were cleared.
A 23-year-old Yuma woman who was a passenger was killed. Her name was not immediately released.
A woman driver identified only as M. Hernandez, 25, of San Jose, was driving during a rainstorm “at an unsafe speed for the prevailing conditions” when she lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into a guardrail, overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
Both occupants were flown to the University of California, San Diego, Medical Center. They were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
The Weather Channel reported heavy rain in the area at the time and that the National Weather Service had issued a flood watch.
“Regardless of weather conditions, many crashes result from driving too fast. Slow down,” according to a CHP statement included in the crash press release. “Also, expect the possibility of decreased visibility in fog, rain or snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.