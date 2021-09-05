Workout area to be built at park

IMPERIAL — A 2,000-square-foot workout area will be built at Paseo Del Sol Park, which is in the southeast area of the city on Fonzie Avenue.
The Imperial City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to award a design and installation contract for the project. The completed workout area will contain nine workout stations, such as an air walker station, a sit-up station and a pull-up station.
The workout stations will be installed at a dirt lot on the southwest corner of the park.
There will be a shade covering over the entire area, as well as benches for rest periods. There will also be solar lighting so the area can be used at night.
In July, the city of Imperial staff released a request for design and installation services.
After completing the competitive bid process, only one bid was received. It came from Great Western Recreation in the amount of $142,639.49, a council agenda item read.
The Council awarded the contract to Great Western for that amount. The city will be using Paseo Del Sol landscape district funds to pay for the project.
