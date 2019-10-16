World’s largest steam locomotive stops in Niland

NILAND — The world’s largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy 4014, made a whistle-stop here Tuesday afternoon and drew in the size of a crowd typically only seen in the city during the annual Tomato Festival.
Union Pacific’s giant locomotive made an approximate 30-minute stop at 1:30 p.m. near Memphis Avenue and East First Street as part of a three-month-long tour across the southwest states.
During the tour, the train traveled through the Union Pacific system to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive, Union Pacific’s official website stated.
On Tuesday, rows of cars from guests eager to get a view of the train were parked on each side of the railroad tracks.
Union Pacific special agents dressed in black made sure the line of guests, which apparently stretched as far as the railroad tracks did, did not step on the tracks as Big Boy 4014 arrived.
Among the crowd was Brawley resident Joe Delgado and his wife Jennifer.
A train enthusiast for more than 30 years, Delgado had previously traveled to places such as Chama, N.M., and Silverton, Colo., to get a view of vintage trains.
Delgado stood on the track ballast expecting to have seen much bigger. However, once the 132-foot-long, 1.2-million-pound locomotive arrived, his mind quickly changed.
“I think this is the biggest one I’ve seen,” Delgado said. “That’s why they call it the Big Boy.”
During the 30 minute stop, the crowd had time to interact and listen to the steam crew discuss the engine and the train’s steam program.
Delgado noted that the train previously used coal, but now uses used motor oil and water for the steam, which is a cleaner alternative.
“This was really impressive,” he said. “It’s nice and clean and really looking good and sharp.”
As part of its “Great Race Across the Southwest,” Big Boy 4014 departed the West Colton area on Tuesday morning and traveled through Beaumont, Indio and Niland.
After its 2 p.m. departure from here, the train continued onto Yuma, where it was set to arrive at 4 p.m.
The Big Boy blew its loud whistle a few times before departing from here, prompting dozens of kids cover their ears and shy away.
On the contrary, Peter Lansman, 6, of Holtville, insisted his dad carry him on his shoulders so he could get one last good glimpse of the train as it left.
Brawley resident Alison Moiola carried her grandson Ashton Blake Dial, 3, in her arms, as the two used their caps to wave farewell to the locomotive.
The giant locomotive was pulling a special Union Pacific passenger train consisting of immaculately maintained 1950s-era Heritage Fleet passenger cars commemorating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad at Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869.
Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which was delivered in 1941.
Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves. They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of “pilot” wheels, which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers, and four wheels following, which supported the rear of the locomotive.
The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyo.
There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. They can be found in St. Louis; Dallas; Omaha, Neb.; Denver; Scranton, Pa.; Green Bay, Wis., and Cheyenne.
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.
Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, in 2013, and relocated to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team.
It returned to service in May.
The tour will continue through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Colorado before returning to Cheyenne in November.
The Big Boy tour schedule is available on Union Pacific’s website: www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm
