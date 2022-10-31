SAN DIEGO — The CIF-San Diego Section's Football Coaches Committee announced the 2022 Divisional Playoff brackets Sunday with the Southeastern Conference represented in the playoffs by all five Imperial Valley League teams and two of four Desert League teams.
With games beginning this week, the IVL parade is led by the league-Champion Central Union High School Spartans (6-3, 4-0 IVL), who are seeded second in the Division II playoffs, and have drawn the Valley's only first-round bye.
Also playing in CIF's D-II are the IVL's second-place Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team (7-3, 3-1 IVL), who will open up playoff action on Friday night, November 4, at Warne Field when they host the tenth-seeded Mt. Carmel High School Sundevils (6-4) in Brawley.
The IVL's third-place Imperial High Tigers (7-3, 2-2 IVL) garnered the fifth seed in D-III. Imperial will host the D-III 12-seed, the Patrick Henry High School Patriots, at Simpson-Shimoto Field, Friday night.
Also on Friday Nov. 4, the Calexico Bulldogs (7-3, 1-3 IVL), who are seeded sixth in the CIF's D-IV playoffs, will host the Chula Vista Spartans (6-4) at Ward Field in Calexico.
In D-V playoff action Friday night, the tenth-seeded Southwest High Eagles (1-9, 0-4 IVL) will travel to Chula Vista to meet the eight-seeded Castle Park High Trojans (3-6) at Castle Park High School at 7:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Desert League champion Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (9-1, 3-0 DL) have earned the CIF's D-IV seventh-seed and will host the tenth-seeded Mt. Miguel High Matadors (4-6) at Scott Stadium, Friday night in Blythe.
The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots (6-3, 2-1 DL), who finished second in the Desert League in 2022, will open the D-V CIF playoffs as the sixth-seed. The Vincent Memorial Scots will host the Mt. Empire High Redhawks (3-7) Friday night, November 4, at 7:00 p.m., at Southwest High School in El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.