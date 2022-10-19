The Southeastern Conference is back to Thursday Night Football as Week 10 opens on Thursday evening, Oct. 20, when the Brawley Union High Wildcats travel to Ward Field to take on the Calexico High School Bulldogs.
The Wildcats (6-2, 2-0 IVL) and Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2 IVL) game is one of two games with Imperial Valley League title implications. The other finds the Central High Spartans (4-3, 2-0 IVL) traveling to meet the Imperial Tigers (6-2, 1-1 IVL) in Imperial.
For Calexico who hosts the 7:00 p.m. game, it will mark the fifth time – half of their regular season games – that the Bulldogs have played on a Thursday.
“I guess the only positive is they get a long weekend to recover because playing on these short weeks have taken a toll physically,” said Calexico Coach Fernando Solano.
The Bulldogs are 3-1 so far on weekday games and Solano credits that to the team focusing on different goals.
“Every game we have played has had a meaning for us and the players haven’t complained,” he said. “I have to believe they would have preferred ‘Senior Night’ on a Friday night but we are ok where we are.”
The IVL’s other match-up features the Central Spartans returning from their bye week and looking to remain undefeated in league play, while Imperial, off an overtime loss to Brawley last Friday, will be looking to climb back in the IVL race.
With a win the Tigers’ co-championship hopes would remain alive and a little brighter should Calexico defeat Brawley. However, should both the Wildcats and Spartans prove victorious, the two would meet in next week’s Bell Game to decide the 2022 championship.
In Desert League play this week, while the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets have already locked up the 2022 Desert League championship last Friday, there will be a showdown for second place this Friday night, Oct. 21.
The game features the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (5-2, 1-1 DL) hosting the Holtville High Vikings (3-5, 0-1 DL) on Friday at Cal Jones Field at Central High at 7 p.m.
“We will finish second if we win and we have two losses to them in 2020 and 2021,” Vincent Memorial Coach David Wong said. ”We would like to get back to winning.”
Wong acknowledges that the ‘winning’ part is going to take the Scots stepping up as a team.
“They are definitely dangerous and they know us well,” Wong said. “We have some injuries that are all part of the game but a few more than usual … but it is what it is and we are having fun.”
Holtville Coach Jason Turner knows the Vikings’ key to victory is to control Vincent’s all-purpose junior quarterback Jacobo Ellias by keeping him off the field as much as possible.
“He is the whole package and when Vincent excels they usually have that type of player,” Turner said. “On our end, it will be important to run the ball and keep the clock running to shorten the game and make them execute.”
In non-league action, Friday night will see the Southwest High Eagles (1-7, 0-3 IVL) host Palo Verde (8-1, 3-0 DL) at 7:00 p.m.
In out-of-town, non-league action Friday, the Calipatria High Hornets (0-7, 0-2 DL) will travel to San Diego to take on the Maranatha Christian High Eagles (3-5) in an afternoon game at 3:00 p.m.
Calipatria coach Benny Carter-Martin, who was hired days before the Hornets’ first practice this summer, feels the program is taking their sharp learning-curve in stride.
“Losing is never fun and we have had a few injuries but we are trying to make it as fulfilling an experience for everyone as we can,” Carter-Martin said. “We try to play our game ... to execute and control what we can no matter who’s on the other side of the ball.”
- Oct. 20 (Thursday game): Brawley @ Calexico
- Oct. 21 Central @ Imperial
Oct. 21 Palo Verde @ Southwest Eagles
- Oct. 21 Holtville @ Vincent Memorial (Cal Jones Field)
Oct. 21 Calipatria @ Maranatha Christian (SD) 3:00 p.m.
