YUMA, Ariz. – Golfers from the Imperial Valley and surrounding communities competed in the Imperial Valley League (IVL) golf championship tournament on Tuesday, October 19.
After nine holes, Palo Verde Yellow Jacket Charlotte Dagnino prevailed as IVL champion with a score of 45.
Dagnino will earn an automatic bid into the CIFSDS individual tournament, held later this month.
Dagnino, along with the rest of the Yellow Jackets’ golf team, will also move on to the CIFSDS team tournament.
Behind Dagnino was Vincent Memorial Scot Laura Rojas, who finished with a score of 46.
“IVLS was a little more mentally demanding, but overall, it was a lot of fun,” Rojas said.
This being Rojas’ junior year, the Scot is looking forward to next season and improving her game during the offseason.
“I remember shooting 50s in most of the matches during the last season and I’ve improved a lot since then,” she said. “I’ll do my best to improve for the new year and maybe shoot in the 40s, maybe even the high 30s.”
Rojas headlined the IVL throughout the season but as the season started to wind down, the pressure of each match increased during the IVL tournament.
“I was expecting to be worried but I was surprisingly calm since I knew it would hold me back instead of help,” Rojas said.
“I wanted to relax and give every shot my all, even though that didn’t quite work in the last hole …I was impressed by how calm my game was,” she said.
Rounding out the top three was Palo Verde senior Baylee Johnson and Brawley senior Caitlynn Pedersen, who tied with a score of 50.
“My mentality going into the match was just to have fun with my friends from other schools,” Pedersen said.
{div}”My goal for my senior year was to end the season on a good note,” she said, “and I most definitely achieved it by having so much fun at the tournament and placing (in it).”{/div}
In addition to the third place tie, there was another tie at fourth place, with Southwest sophomore Annika Mitosinka and Palo Verde senior Brooke Martinez both finishing with a score of 53.
They were followed by Scot Zsasha Martin del Campo who finished with a score of 54, Imperial senior Luca Valencia who finished with a score of 60, Central senior Briana Martin who finished with a score of 62, Central sophomore Ellison Strahm who finished with a score of 65, Imperial sophomore Alexa Hernandez who finished with a score of 66, and Palo Verde sophomore Mia Petersen who finished with a score of 74.
Though the girls’ golf season has officially come to an end there is much to look forward to next season for the golfers with a few young teams like Vincent Memorial, Brawley, and Holtville having the potential to have players in the mix for next year’s IVL Championship.
“It was great to see that we were able to encourage new girls to join the team, and it will be exciting to see what next year brings,” Rojas said.
Central, Imperial, and Southwest are expected to have a lot of returning players, who have the experience to compete individually and as a team.
Palo Verde will play in the CIFSDS team tournament on Oct. 24 at Valley Vista Country Club in Vista, California.
Dagnino will compete in the CIFSDS individual tournament on Oct. 31 at Valley Vista Country Club in Vista, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.