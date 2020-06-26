EL CENTRO — Un varón fue hallado sin vida en esta ciudad en hechos registrados la madrugada del pasado miércoles 24 de junio.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4:26 de la mañana en el 1903 de Calle Cypress Drive.
En el lugar fue localizado un varón de 65 años de edad quien no respiraba, por lo cual las autoridades solicitaron la presencia de paramédicos.
Al llegar al sitio, los socorristas descubrieron que el varón ya se encontraba sin vida.
Tras confirmar la muerte, los paramédicos solicitaron la presencia del Forense del Condado.
El fallecido fue identificado como Hilberto Olivas, de 61 años de edad.
