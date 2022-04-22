Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Earth Day Celebration
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE First Responders Park, 1910 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Live tree mulching, Earth Day craft tables, prize wheels, live music, local food and drinks for sale, local art for sale, and more.
Evening with an Expert: Lithium Extraction and New Geothermal Technology in the Imperial Valley
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo (in-person), or Zoom (meeting ID 831 1252 0022)
INFO Presented by Mark Gran, manager for real estate assets and community relations, BHE Renewables. Cost to attend in person is $35. Reservations are required. Zoom presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.
