Opioid misuse awareness and
response training
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Free to the public. Become better prepared on how you can help your community. You will learn the causes of an opioid overdose, how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, including administering an opioid agonist (Naloxone). You may also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/539010685
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us for sensory storytime to learn about managing anxiety.
