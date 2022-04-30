Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee Candidates Forum

WHEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Irrigation District Condit Auditorium

INFO Featured races will be 25th U.S. Congressional District, Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner, Imperial County District Attorney, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 5, and Imperial Irrigation District Divisions 1, 3 and 5.

Holtville Derby Days

WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.

WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville

INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.

