Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee Candidates Forum
WHEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Irrigation District Condit Auditorium
INFO Featured races will be 25th U.S. Congressional District, Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner, Imperial County District Attorney, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 5, and Imperial Irrigation District Divisions 1, 3 and 5.
Holtville Derby Days
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m.
WHERE Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO $35 per person. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club, Holtville. Come dressed in derby attre to be eligible to win a prize.
