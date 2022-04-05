Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Brawley Christian Women’s Club luncheon
WHEN Noon
WHERE Gateway Church, Social Hall, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley.
INFO Cost is $13. Guest speaker is Kim Worcester, of Oro Valley, Ariz. A backward country girl who became an adventurous, traveling city mouse, she will share "The Ride for Her Life." And, be creative! We are having a Spring Hat Contest with prizes! Reservations and cancellations are a MUST, and to make a reservation or cancellation, please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 by March 31.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Tie Dye Teens
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-18
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
