Right Now
85°
Clear
- Humidity: 36%
- Cloud Coverage:2%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:56:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:09 PM
Today
Sunny. High 112F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 114F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Prepara gobierno de Biden deportación de familias
- Two bodies hauled out of Slab City Saturday morning
- Guns, drugs recovered in Friday morning arrests
- Murder suspect walks out of jail, remains at large
- New mask rules taking effect for some workers
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Two warrants issued for escaped inmate
- Otay Mesa toll crossing could have future local implications
- Brawley wrestler Savannah Gomez wins freestyle crown in Fargo
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Southbound POE shift to take effect today
- Local hero
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.