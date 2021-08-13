Summer Splash Pool Blast
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.
INFO The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center has secured funding to secured funding to share information related to several local, state and federal programs to the population of Imperial County. To encourage families and individuals to learn more about these opportunities, the center has arranged for the Aquatic Center to be open to the public free of charge during the hours listed above. Representatives from several local agencies will be on hand. Live music will be provided by the bands Nonverbal Expression and Docta Groove. For more information, call (760) 592-4066 or email v.pollizzi@ivlgbtcenter.com.
