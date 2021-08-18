Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

 

Citizenship class

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

