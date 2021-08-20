{p class=”BodytypeJ”}The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful: Extraordinary Arthropods in the Desert Southwest
{p class=”BodytypeJ”}WHEN 6-9 p.m. (members early access). Presentation begins at 7:30 p.m.
{p class=”BodytypeJ”}WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo. Zoom meeting ID: 847 8042 4348
{p class=”BodytypeJ”}INFO Reservations required. $35 per person. Presented by entomologists Hannah Cornwell and Deborah G. De La Riva. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
