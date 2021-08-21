Webinar: Screenwriting for Independent Filmmakers
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Zoom (Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-QSFeOGiRxKrWKrgNTwtKA by Aug. 19)
INFO The Imperial Valley Film Commission will host the fourth in a series of virtual educational webinars: Screenwriting for Independent Filmmakers. The webinar is free and open to the public. Vincent Sassone, independent filmmaker, director, screenwriter and adjunct professor/program developer at the College of the Desert Film Production Program, will lead this discussion. His resume includes extensive experience in short format and feature length filmmaking. His award-winning films have screened at various national and international film festivals, and he has studied under cinematographer Jeri Sopanen (“My Dinner with Andre”) and Oscar-nominated editor Paula Heredia (“Unzipped!”). The webinar will cover topics such as proper script formatting, intellectual property protection and shopping a script. For more information on this webinar and other activities of the Imperial County Film Commission, please visit FilmImperialCounty.com.
Pesky Pests!
WHEN 7-10 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO A free community event presented by USDA Plant Health Specialist Hannah Cornwell and USDA Entomologist Deborah G. De La Riva. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
