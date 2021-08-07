Stargazing! Planet rise and Perseids meteor shower
WHEN 7:30-10 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free event hosted by Michael Rood. Bring your own binoculars and chair. There were be telescopes, talks, games and prizes. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
